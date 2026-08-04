Warriors star Jordan Zemura joins Watford on season-long loan

LONDON – Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura has joined English Championship club Watford on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A side Udinese, subject to English Football League and international clearance.

The 26-year-old left-back returns to English football after spending three seasons in Italy, where he made 73 appearances for Udinese.

Watford Group Technical Director Gian Luca Nani welcomed the signing, describing Zemura as a player who will strengthen the club’s options.

“Zemura is a player with key experience in the Championship with Bournemouth,” Nani said.

“He is a full-back of excellent technique and quality, capable of contributing very effectively to the attacking phase. His experience in Serie A has further improved him defensively.

“He brings experience, quality and a winning mentality. We are really happy to have him at Watford.”

Born in Lambeth, London, Zemura is an athletic left-back who can also operate in midfield. He has won 23 caps for Zimbabwe.

He was picked up by AFC Bournemouth in 2019 after being released by Charlton Athletic and made his league debut during the 2021/22 season.

Zemura featured 34 times as Bournemouth secured promotion to the Premier League before making 19 top-flight appearances for the Cherries.

His move to Watford marks a return to the Championship, where he will look to help the Hornets push for promotion while continuing to feature for the Zimbabwe national team.

Source: ZimLive