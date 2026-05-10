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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick at title-deciding clasico after club announces death of his father

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Staff Reporter
Author: Staff Reporter
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BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was in the dugout for Sunday’s clasico against Real Madrid following the death of his father.

Barcelona is hosting Madrid at Camp Nou with the opportunity to seal a second straight Spanish league title by avoiding defeat against its fiercest rival.

The death of Flick’s father was announced just a few hours before kickoff.

“FC Barcelona and the entire blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi Flick after the passing of his father,” Barcelona said in a statement. “We share in your sorrow and our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid players wore black armbands and there was a moment of silence before kickoff.

Barcelona enters the last clasico of the season leading Madrid by 11 points with four rounds remaining in La Liga.

Source: AP

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