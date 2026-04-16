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UrbanObserver
Friday, April 17, 2026
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Movies
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
TV Shows
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Music
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Celebrity
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Scandals
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Drama
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Lifestyle
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Health
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Technology
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
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All
Movies
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
TV Shows
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Music
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Celebrity
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Scandals
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Drama
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Lifestyle
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Health
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
Technology
Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Entertainment
April 16, 2026
0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...
VFEX dollar bourse overtakes 132-year-old ZSE exchange
Markets
April 16, 2026
0
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, established during a currency...
South African industry giant saved from liquidation – for now
Business
April 16, 2026
0
Tongaat Hulett’s liquidation proceedings have been halted after the...
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on SA over “racist laws” as Ramaphosa defends empowerment policies
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — A fresh diplomatic and economic row has...
Malema sentence ignites claims of “judicial apartheid” in South Africa
World
April 16, 2026
0
CAPE TOWN — The sentencing of Julius Malema to...
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Entertainment
Movies
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Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Queen Latifah inducted into the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
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Secret Lives of Billionaire Heirs and Heiresses
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