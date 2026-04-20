ZANU-PF Youth Wing Breaks Ranks Over Chivayo’s US$3.6m “Donation” to MPs

HARARE – A storm is brewing within the ruling ZANU PF after its youth wing publicly distanced itself from a controversial US$3.6 million “donation” by businessman Wicknell Chivayo to Members of Parliament, exposing growing internal tensions ahead of a critical constitutional vote.

Chivayo, a politically connected businessman, announced over the weekend that he would disburse US$10,000 to each of the country’s 360 MPs and senators, claiming he had received personal approval from Emmerson Mnangagwa. The funds, he said, would be channelled through Parliament for “constituency development.”

The timing of the pledge—just weeks before lawmakers are expected to vote on the contentious Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill—has triggered alarm among opposition figures and civil society groups, who view it as an attempt to influence legislators.

However, in a rare public rebuke, the ZANU-PF Youth League issued a sharply worded statement rejecting the proposal, warning that it undermines the integrity of Parliament and risks reducing a key state institution to a transactional entity.

“We firmly take a stand against any attempts… to influence any arm of Government, be it the Executive, the Judiciary or Parliament,” the youth wing said in a statement. “Parliament… will never survive on handouts. It cannot be seen as being bought or swayed through donations.”

The statement, released under the authority of the Youth League leadership, suggested that Chivayo had either misunderstood or disregarded the constitutional role of Parliament, urging that any philanthropic efforts be directed toward communities rather than state institutions.

The unusually direct criticism has been widely interpreted as a sign of internal discord within ZANU-PF, particularly given Chivayo’s perceived proximity to the presidency. Analysts say the intervention by the youth wing reflects unease within sections of the ruling party over the optics and implications of the donation.

Chivayo, whose wealth is largely tied to government-linked contracts, framed the offer as an Independence Day gesture extended to both ruling party and opposition MPs. However, he also implied that lawmakers who refuse the funds could see the money redirected to alternative individuals within their constituencies—raising concerns about coercion and parallel political structures.

Opposition groups argue that the development reinforces fears that the legislative process is being compromised. The pending constitutional amendment has already drawn fierce resistance, with organisations such as the Defend the Constitution Platform withdrawing from parliamentary consultations, citing a lack of transparency and good faith.

While the Office of the President has not formally commented on Chivayo’s claims of approval, the Youth League’s statement appears to contradict the notion of unanimous support within ZANU-PF ranks.

Political observers say the episode underscores deeper fault lines within the ruling party, as competing factions position themselves around questions of governance, institutional integrity, and succession.

As Parliament prepares to debate a bill with far-reaching implications for Zimbabwe’s constitutional order, the controversy surrounding Chivayo’s pledge—and the backlash it has triggered within ZANU-PF itself—has added a new layer of uncertainty to an already charged political landscape.