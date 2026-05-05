Zambia Rejects $2B US Health Carrot, Exposes Secret ‘Minerals-for-Medicine’ Link

Harare- Zambia’s Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe has disclosed on 4 May 2026 that negotiations with the United States over two proposed bilateral agreements, a health cooperation framework worth up to USD 2 billion over five years and a critical minerals access deal have stalled because Washington is conditioning the health funding on Lusaka’s prior conclusion of the minerals agreement.

This was the first time the Zambian government had publicly explained why both negotiations had broken down. The disclosure was made in a statement responding to criticism from outgoing US Ambassador Michael Gonzales, who had accused Zambia of failing to engage on the health funding offer. Foreign Minister Haimbe denied the accusation and named the coupling mechanism explicitly, the United States has made the conclusion of the critical minerals agreement conditional to the conclusion of the health memorandum of understanding.

Zambia has insisted, consistently, that the two agreements must be considered separately on their respective merits.

The statement was issued through official channels and reported by Reuters, Al Jazeera, and Bloomberg on 4 May 2026. Bloomberg described the data-sharing terms in the health agreement as “unconscionable” in Haimbe’s characterisation. The health framework’s data-sharing requirements, the specific nature of which Haimbe declined to specify, were described as terms that would violate Zambian citizens’ right to privacy. The critical minerals agreement’s terms were rejected separately on the grounds that Washington was insisting on preferential treatment for US companies in Zambia’s copper, cobalt, and critical mineral sectors.

The structure of the US approach to Zambia is not, in isolation, a mystery. It is the Trump administration’s explicit template for American engagement with resource-rich African nations: health and development assistance as the carrot, conditional on minerals and data access as the substance. A number of African nations have signed memoranda of understanding which represent the US approach to foreign aid under President Donald Trump.

The MOU framework is designed to give Washington legally grounded preferential access to the critical minerals, copper, cobalt, lithium, manganese, nickel, that the United States has identified as strategically essential for its energy transition, semiconductor manufacturing, and defence supply chains, and which Africa’s geology disproportionately holds.

Zambia’s copper and cobalt reserves make it one of the most strategically significant African nations in the US critical minerals calculus. The Copperbelt, which straddles the Zambia-DRC border, holds approximately 10% of the world’s known copper reserves and a significant portion of global cobalt output. Cobalt is an essential component of lithium-ion batteries, and the United States’ domestic battery manufacturing ambitions, under the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act’s incentive structures, require cobalt supply chains that are not dependent on China, which currently processes approximately 80% of the world’s refined cobalt.

Zambia’s copper is similarly critical for electrical grid expansion, EV manufacturing, and the data centre infrastructure that AI is driving at unprecedented scale. For Washington, a preferential minerals agreement with Zambia is not development policy. It is supply chain security.

The health funding offer of USD 2 billion over five years is real money in absolute terms, it represents approximately 40% of Zambia’s annual national budget, and at a country where health system underfunding is among the most acute development constraints, the offer is genuinely consequential for Zambian patients and health workers. The problem is the coupling, health funding conditional on minerals access is not a health investment. It is a minerals transaction denominated partly in copper and cobalt and partly in healthcare services.

Zambia has the right to conduct a minerals negotiation and a health negotiation separately, each on its own terms, and Haimbe’s statement is unambiguous that Lusaka does not consider the two subjects to be part of the same commercial relationship.

The health data-sharing terms that Haimbe described as violating Zambian citizens’ rights to privacy represent the second front of Lusaka’s resistance. While Haimbe declined to specify exactly what data the US was requesting, the category is analytically inferable: health MOUs under the Trump administration’s foreign aid restructuring have typically included provisions for health outcome data, disease surveillance data, genomic data from clinical programmes, and in some cases biometric data from health system registrations. These are not trivial or incidental data requests. Health data at population scale linked to genomic profiles, disease histories, treatment outcomes, and demographic identifiers is among the most commercially and strategically valuable data categories that exists, with applications in pharmaceutical development, insurance actuarial modelling, and biosecurity intelligence.

Zambia now joins Ghana and Zimbabwe in rejecting Washington’s demands, with particular concerns about data sharing. The emergence of a coordinated African resistance to the data-sharing terms across three countries with different political alignments, different governance systems, and different economic relationships with the United States suggests that the objection is not opportunistic or diplomatic posturing. It reflects a genuine assessment, shared across Lusaka, Accra, and Harare, that the data terms being embedded in US health framework agreements carry risks that the funding offer does not compensate for.

The data sovereignty concern is not abstract for Africa’s governments. The continent’s health systems many of which were built or substantially funded by US bilateral assistance through PEPFAR, the President’s Malaria Initiative, and USAID health programmes have generated decades of patient-level data that remains largely within African health system databases and has not been subject to comprehensive data-sharing agreements with foreign governments. A health MOU that includes data-sharing provisions creating US government access to that data is not a new health partnership, but a retroactive claim on the data generated by previous health investments, with new funding as the instrument of transfer.

What Zambia’s Refusal Means for the Regional Minerals Calculus

Zambia’s public refusal to accept the conditionality framework , and its specific objection to preferential treatment for US firms in the critical minerals agreement is the more consequential signal for Southern African resource geopolitics. The United States is competing with China, the European Union, and Gulf sovereign wealth funds for access to Africa’s critical mineral supply chains. China’s dominance in processing and offtake is established across copper, cobalt, lithium, and manganese in Zambia, the DRC, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The US is attempting to establish competing preferential agreements that would give American firms first-access rights to purchase, process, or invest in African mineral output at commercially favourable terms.

Zambia’s rejection of preferential treatment for US companies is a direct refusal of the asymmetry that the US framework embeds. A minerals agreement that gives American companies preferential access lower offtake prices, priority allocation, reduced royalty rates, or favoured investment licensing , imposes a cost on Zambia’s sovereign mineral revenues that no amount of health funding offsets. Zambia’s copper industry generates approximately USD 4 to 5 billion in annual export revenues.

A 5% preferential discount on that revenue, embedded in a minerals agreement as the price of USD 2 billion in health funding spread over five years, would cost Zambia USD 200 to 250 million per year in foregone mineral revenue , more than the health funding’s annualised value of USD 400 million, particularly when the health funding is subject to disbursement conditions, congressional appropriations, and the policy uncertainty that has characterised US foreign aid under the Trump administration’s restructuring.

For Zimbabwe, whose own critical minerals endowment , platinum group metals, lithium, gold, chromite, and nickel , is the subject of competing Chinese, Russian, UAE, and Western investment interest, the Zambia precedent is directly instructive. Zimbabwe has raised similar data-sharing concerns and is among the countries that have declined to sign the US health-for-minerals MOU framework. The Zambia case documents, with specificity and through official diplomatic channels, the exact conditionality mechanism , health funding tied to minerals access, with data-sharing embedded in the health terms , that the US framework deploys.

That documentation strengthens the negotiating position of any Southern African government that is simultaneously attracting mineral investment interest from multiple competing powers and managing the political economy of choosing between them.

The breakdown of the Zambia-US minerals and health negotiations is at its core a story about a US foreign policy framework that is attempting to package mineral access and health funding into a single conditional instrument, and finding that African governments with meaningful mineral endowments are declining to accept the package on its current terms. Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Ghana are not the weakest links in Washington’s African critical minerals strategy, but among the strongest, and their coordinated resistance to the conditionality and data-sharing terms suggests that the US framework requires revision if it is to achieve the mineral access it is designed to secure.

A USD 2 billion health offer that generates a public rebuke from the recipient country’s Foreign Minister, an accusation of “unconscionable” terms, and a coalition of three African nations raising parallel data sovereignty objections is an instrument whose design has produced the opposite of its intended effect: rather than securing preferential US access to African minerals, it has generated the most explicit and coordinated African statement of mineral sovereignty and data privacy rights that the continent has collectively issued in the current diplomatic cycle.

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