Counterfeit goods flood Zimbabwe

A new study has revealed that a majority of Zimbabweans are purchasing counterfeit products, highlighting the scale of a growing informal market challenge that authorities are struggling to contain.

The survey, conducted by Topline Research Solutions in partnership with Buy Zimbabwe, found that 67% of respondents admitted to buying counterfeit goods – with many acknowledging they did so knowingly.

The findings point to a widening influx of fake products into the country, largely driven by porous borders, smuggling and corruption, as well as the dominance of the informal sector in Zimbabwe’s economy.

Topline Research Solutions chief executive officer Patson Gasura described the trend as deeply concerning, noting that counterfeit goods have become embedded in everyday consumer markets.

“We are in a country which is highly informalised, so we checked for exposure to counterfeits. We asked people if they had purchased counterfeits. There is a very significant proportion of Zimbabweans who said yes,” said Gasura.

“There is also a notable proportion who said they bought these products knowingly.”

He added that consumer attitudes are shifting, particularly in non-food categories, where some buyers appear indifferent to whether goods are genuine or fake.

The spread of counterfeit products has been further fuelled by weak regulatory enforcement in informal markets, raising concerns about quality, safety and the long-term impact on legitimate businesses.

Analysts estimate that Zimbabwe could be losing more than US$1 billion annually due to counterfeit trade, undermining local industry and stifling economic growth.

Gasura said pricing remains the dominant factor influencing consumer decisions, making it difficult for legitimate businesses to compete.

“On the choice drivers for products, 76% of Zimbabweans right now consider price. So our businesses have to worry about pricing innovations,” he said.

The study underscores the challenge facing policymakers: balancing consumer affordability with the need to protect public health, support local manufacturers and strengthen market regulation.

As counterfeit goods continue to proliferate, experts warn that without stronger enforcement and more competitive pricing strategies, the problem is likely to persist.

Source – NewZimbabwe