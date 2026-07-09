Nigeria Advances Ambition to Become Africa’s Next Lithium Powerhouse with Australian-Backed Mining Portfolio

Nigeria is making significant progress in its bid to establish itself as one of Africa’s leading suppliers of critical minerals after regulators approved the transfer of additional lithium exploration licences to Australian-listed Chariot Corporation. The approvals mark another milestone in the company’s acquisition of an 11-mineral-title portfolio, highlighting growing international investor confidence in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding mining sector.

The latest approvals from the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) come at a time when global competition for lithium resources is intensifying. As demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced defence technologies continues to surge, countries are increasingly seeking secure and diversified supplies of the strategic mineral.

For Nigeria, the development represents more than another mining investment. It underscores the country’s broader strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil by positioning its solid minerals sector as a major contributor to economic growth, exports and industrial development.

Regulatory Momentum Strengthens Investor Confidence

The Mining Cadastre Office has approved the transfer of three exploration licences—EL 38148, EL 67480 and EL 68365—from Continental Lithium Limited to Chariot’s Nigerian subsidiary, C&C Minerals Limited, subject to the payment of statutory registration and transaction fees.

The approvals build upon three licences previously transferred to the company, as well as Exploration Licence EL 38574, whose transfer received regulatory approval earlier this year.

Once completed, the transaction will consolidate an 11-mineral-title portfolio that positions Chariot among the most significant foreign participants in Nigeria’s emerging lithium industry.

The steady pace of regulatory approvals signals increasing confidence in Nigeria’s mining governance framework, an important consideration for international investors evaluating long-term critical mineral opportunities across Africa.

Moving Beyond Exploration

The project is now beginning to transition from exploration towards potential commercial production.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has accepted applications to convert three Small Scale Mining Leases into full mining leases. While final approvals are still pending, the conversion represents an important step towards eventual mineral extraction and commercial operations.

Mining leases provide companies with the legal framework required to develop mines, subject to environmental approvals, technical feasibility studies, financing arrangements and compliance with statutory obligations.

The Mining Cadastre Office has also renewed Exploration Licence EL 35506 in Kwara State for a final two-year period, extending exploration activities as resource evaluation continues.

To support the regulatory process and ongoing project development, Chariot Corporation has increased its convertible shareholder loan facility to approximately US$879,000. The additional funding will finance licence transfers, renewals, mining lease applications and annual portfolio maintenance costs.

Lithium Becomes a Strategic Economic Asset

Lithium has emerged as one of the world’s most strategically important minerals, driven by the global transition towards clean energy and electrified transport.

The metal is a critical component in lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, consumer electronics and increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence infrastructure. Beyond commercial applications, lithium has also become strategically important for defence manufacturing, aerospace technologies and national energy security.

As governments seek to reduce dependence on a limited number of global suppliers, Africa’s abundant lithium resources have become increasingly attractive to international mining companies and institutional investors.

Nigeria Pursues Value Addition

Rather than simply expanding mineral exports, Nigeria has increasingly focused on developing downstream processing capacity to capture greater economic value from its mineral resources.

The government has introduced reforms designed to attract foreign investment while encouraging local beneficiation, including mineral processing and battery material production, instead of exporting unprocessed ore.

This approach mirrors broader industrialisation strategies being adopted across several African resource-producing countries, where policymakers aim to maximise employment creation, technology transfer and domestic manufacturing through resource-based industrial development.

Nigeria has already announced several lithium processing investments in recent years, signalling an ambition to become an integrated participant in the global battery value chain rather than merely a supplier of raw materials.

Africa’s Critical Minerals Race Intensifies

Nigeria’s progress comes amid growing competition among African nations seeking to capitalise on the global demand for critical minerals.

Countries including Zimbabwe, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo have significantly expanded investments in lithium, cobalt and other battery minerals, attracting billions of dollars in foreign capital from mining companies, battery manufacturers and automotive firms.

With several new lithium discoveries and exploration programmes underway, Nigeria is steadily emerging as one of West Africa’s most promising critical minerals jurisdictions.

Outlook

Although Chariot Corporation’s portfolio remains subject to final regulatory approvals before commercial mining can commence, the latest licence transfers represent another important step towards project development.

If the remaining approvals are secured, the Australian-backed 11-mineral-title portfolio could become one of Nigeria’s flagship lithium developments, reinforcing the country’s ambitions to become a major supplier of critical minerals to global battery, clean energy and advanced manufacturing industries.

As worldwide demand for lithium continues to accelerate, Nigeria appears increasingly well positioned to transform its mineral wealth into a new engine of industrial growth, export earnings and long-term economic diversification.