Zimbabwean Police working ‘flat out’ to locate, apprehend UK triple murder suspect

BULAWAYO – Zimbabwean police are “working flat out” to establish whether a man suspected of killing his wife and two young daughters in England is in the country, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, was captured on Heathrow Airport cameras leaving the United Kingdom on July 4, travelling on a British passport.

On July 7, police forced entry to the family’s home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, after reports the family had not been seen for several days.

Inside, officers found the bodies of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5.

Bedfordshire police have named Tshuma as a person of interest. They believe he is in Zimbabwe, but there have been no verified sightings.

The family home in Great Denham, on the western edge of Bedford, was bought for nearly £1.3 million in May 2024 and has four bedrooms and a swimming pool, according to property website Rightmove.

Tshuma, an IT graduate from Plymouth University, ran a property business, Nexus Trove Holdings, from the address.

National police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police had noted media reports on Tshuma’s possible presence in the country and were monitoring the situation, but had yet to receive a formal request for assistance from UK police or Interpol.

“Where a suspect enters another jurisdiction there are protocols to be followed, and we are yet to receive any requests as of now. On our part we are working flat out to establish if indeed the suspect is in the country with a view to arrest him,” Nyathi said.

That work includes reviewing traveller logs at land and air ports of entry and pursuing other leads, he said.

Bedfordshire Police said the investigation was fast-moving and that they were working closely with the National Crime Agency to share information with international law enforcement agencies.

In Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb, Nothabo’s mother was being consoled by relatives at the family home on Thursday, with neighbours – some in church uniform – coming and going throughout the day.

A relative said the family had not heard from Tshuma and that there had been no prior indication of trouble between the couple. Claims about an impending divorce were not verified.

In a statement, Nothabo’s family said: “During this time of unimaginable loss, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out with prayers, messages of comfort, and support. Your kindness and compassion have brought great strength to our family.” – ZimLive