Ghana postpones Ramaphosa visit as xenophobia tensions strain ties with South Africa

HARARE – Ghana has postponed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s planned state visit, citing heightened diplomatic sensitivities following recent anti-immigrant protests in South Africa that have led to the repatriation of hundreds of Ghanaian nationals.

The visit, originally scheduled for the first week of August, had been expected to provide an opportunity for the two countries to ease growing diplomatic tensions and reinforce bilateral economic and political cooperation.

However, Ghanaian authorities said the prevailing climate surrounding xenophobia made it inappropriate to proceed with the visit at this time.

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu told the BBC that Accra had formally communicated its position to Pretoria.

“We sent them a communication indicating that it would be best to defer the visit in view of the present climate around xenophobia,” he said.

South Africa, however, disputed suggestions that President Ramaphosa had been turned away, maintaining that the postponement was mutually managed through diplomatic channels.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Pretoria remained committed to strengthening relations with Ghana despite the recent tensions.

“The two countries will continue to engage through diplomatic channels to identify a mutually convenient date,” Magwenya told the BBC.

He added that President Ramaphosa had postponed the visit rather than having it rejected by Ghana.

Relations between the two African economic powers have come under strain following weeks of anti-immigrant demonstrations in South Africa, where foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, have reportedly been targeted.

The unrest has prompted the Ghanaian government to repatriate more than 900 of its citizens from South Africa, while additional return flights are expected in the coming weeks.

Accra has also summoned South Africa’s envoy over the safety of Ghanaian nationals living in the country.

The diplomatic tensions intensified after Ghana condemned the killing of 40-year-old Ghanaian national Bahiru Isak in Khayelitsha, alleging the incident occurred during anti-immigration protests.

South African authorities have rejected claims that the death was linked to the demonstrations, insisting investigations have not established any connection.

Earlier this year, Ghana formally appealed to the African Union to intervene over recurring xenophobic attacks on African migrants in South Africa, arguing that such incidents undermine continental integration and economic cooperation.

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister Samuel Ablakwa said the repeated attacks on African nationals were inconsistent with the African Union’s principles of solidarity, brotherhood and regional unity.

The latest diplomatic disagreement comes at a time when both Ghana and South Africa are seeking to deepen intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with business leaders warning that prolonged political tensions could undermine investor confidence and regional economic integration.

Despite the postponement, officials from both governments have indicated that diplomatic engagement will continue, with a new date for President Ramaphosa’s visit expected to be agreed through bilateral consultations.