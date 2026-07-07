JPMorgan Cuts Gold Price Forecast, Raising Questions Over Zimbabwe’s Royalty Revenue and 50-Tonne Production Target

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s ambitious plans to expand gold production and increase mining revenue could face fresh headwinds after JPMorgan Chase sharply lowered its long-term gold price forecast, potentially reducing the likelihood that the country will trigger higher royalty rates under its fiscal framework.

The Wall Street investment bank has revised its year-end gold price forecast from US$6,000 per ounce to US$4,500 per ounce, signalling that while the precious metal is expected to remain historically expensive, the upside previously anticipated has moderated considerably.

According to Mining Zimbabwe Magazine, although a gold price of US$4,500 an ounce would still represent one of the highest levels in history, the downgrade carries important implications for Zimbabwe’s mining sector, government revenue projections and the country’s long-standing ambition to increase annual gold production to 50 tonnes.

Zimbabwe operates a sliding royalty regime for gold producers, with royalty rates linked to international bullion prices. Under the current framework, miners pay a 5% royalty when gold prices are below US$1,200 per ounce, while the rate rises to 10% once prices exceed US$1,200 per ounce. The higher royalty has become an increasingly important source of fiscal revenue as global gold prices have strengthened in recent years.

However, analysts say lower-than-expected gold prices could reduce the overall value of royalty collections even if production volumes continue to increase. Government earnings from the sector are determined not only by how much gold is produced but also by the prevailing international price at which that gold is sold.

For Zimbabwe, whose mining industry has become one of the country’s largest sources of foreign currency earnings, the revision underscores the vulnerability of fiscal planning to movements in global commodity markets.

Gold remains Zimbabwe’s single largest mineral export, accounting for a substantial share of export receipts and providing vital foreign exchange needed to finance imports, support industrial production and strengthen external balances.

The government has repeatedly identified the mining sector as the cornerstone of its economic growth strategy, targeting increased investment in exploration, production and mineral beneficiation. Gold production has steadily recovered over recent years, driven by both large-scale mining companies and the country’s extensive artisanal and small-scale mining sector.

Authorities continue to pursue an annual production target of 50 tonnes, viewing higher output as critical to boosting export earnings, improving fiscal revenues and supporting broader macroeconomic stability.

Yet economists caution that production targets alone cannot guarantee higher national income. A decline in international prices can offset gains in output, reducing export receipts and government revenues despite increased mining activity.

Lower bullion prices would also place additional pressure on mining companies, particularly those operating higher-cost mines. Profit margins could narrow as revenues decline while operating costs—including labour, electricity, fuel, equipment maintenance and regulatory compliance—remain elevated.

Smaller producers and marginal operations would likely be most exposed, as they generally have less financial flexibility to absorb weaker commodity prices. Larger producers may remain profitable but could postpone expansion projects, exploration programmes or capital investment until market conditions improve.

For the Zimbabwean government, any sustained moderation in gold prices would present a fiscal challenge. Mining royalties have become an increasingly important source of public revenue, funding infrastructure, public services and broader development programmes. Lower realised export values could reduce tax collections and foreign currency inflows at a time when government continues to face significant expenditure demands.

The implications extend beyond fiscal policy. Reduced export earnings from gold could also place pressure on Zimbabwe’s balance of payments, foreign currency liquidity and exchange rate stability, particularly given the country’s dependence on mineral exports for hard currency.

Nevertheless, the outlook for the sector remains broadly positive by historical standards. Even at US$4,500 per ounce, gold prices would remain well above long-term averages, providing miners with strong operating margins compared with previous commodity cycles.

Industry analysts note that Zimbabwe’s long-term competitiveness will increasingly depend less on exceptionally high commodity prices and more on improvements in productivity, cost efficiency, investment certainty and efforts to curb gold leakages through smuggling.

The revised forecast therefore serves as a reminder that while elevated global prices have supported Zimbabwe’s mining industry over recent years, sustainable growth will ultimately depend on increasing production efficiency, strengthening formal marketing channels and maximising value addition rather than relying solely on favourable international commodity prices.

For Zimbabwe’s mining sector, the challenge is no longer simply producing more gold. It is ensuring that higher production translates into greater national value creation, resilient government revenues and long-term economic development, even in a less favourable global pricing environment.