Tension at Military Handover: Chiwenga’s Uniform Sparks Succession Fears in Harare

Harare, Zimbabwe – In a ceremony laden with symbolism and simmering political undercurrents, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s decision to don his military uniform at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) handover parade has ignited fresh anxieties within President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inner circle, evoking memories of the 2017 coup that reshaped the nation’s leadership.

The event, held at Charles Gumbo Barracks—formerly One Commando Barracks—along Cranborne’s Airport Road, marked the formal retirement of longtime ZDF Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda.

The barracks, home to the elite One Commando Regiment renowned for its tartan green berets and specialised counter-insurgency missions, served as a poignant backdrop. Formed in 1981 amid the integration of former Rhodesian Light Infantry, Rhodesian African Rifles, and liberation forces from ZPRA and ZANLA, the regiment embodies Zimbabwe’s turbulent path from colonial rule to independence.As Acting President during Mnangagwa’s state visit to Angola, Chiwenga presided over the proceedings with the gravitas of a seasoned general.

His attire—a crisp military uniform complete with insignia from his days as a liberation war hero and former ZDF chief—adhered strictly to protocol. Military regulations worldwide permit honourably retired officers, from majors to generals, to wear their service dress at formal state occasions, memorial services, weddings, and patriotic parades, provided it aligns with the event’s dignity and includes only rank-appropriate elements from their retirement era.

Yet, for Mnangagwa and his allies, the sight was anything but routine; it served as a stark reminder of Chiwenga’s pivotal role in the 2017 military intervention that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year presidency after four decades at the helm of ZANU-PF.

The parade unfolded with military precision: Sibanda, after delivering a poignant farewell address and a crisp salute, handed over command certificates to his successor, newly promoted General Emmanuel Matatu. Matatu, in turn, offered an acceptance speech pledging unwavering loyalty to the Constitution and the nation’s defence.

Major General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi assumed command of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), succeeding Matatu in a reshuffle announced by Mnangagwa just days prior—moves widely interpreted as a calculated effort to neutralise potential threats amid escalating succession battles.

Eyewitnesses described Mnangagwa, who attended as chief witness and commander-in-chief despite his impending departure, as visibly strained. Flanked by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, State Security Minister Lovemore Matuke, and Harare Provincial Affairs Minister Charles Tawengwa, the president appeared glum and ashen-faced, his body language betraying discomfort.

Chiwenga, towering in stature and flanked by retired General Anselem Sanyatwe—a key ally from both military and political spheres—loomed large, his presence amplifying the unease. The optics were sharpened by the timing: Chiwenga’s interim leadership coinciding with Mnangagwa’s outbound flight to Luanda, leaving the vice president effectively in charge.

Analysts point to the deepening rift between the two ZANU-PF heavyweights, once comrades-in-arms in the liberation struggle and the 2017 power shift. Chiwenga, who survived a near-fatal poisoning attempt in 2018 and has since rebuilt his influence, has repeatedly alluded to the events of that year as a cautionary tale.

“The uniform wasn’t just fabric; it was a statement,” one Harare-based political observer remarked. “In a room full of brass, it whispered: ‘Don’t forget who holds the real power.'”Mnangagwa’s keynote address, delivered under this pall of apprehension, emphasised unity and continuity, but observers noted a subdued tone.

Shortly thereafter, he departed for Angola, where he is scheduled to engage in bilateral talks on regional security and trade. Back in Harare, the handover’s echoes linger, underscoring Zimbabwe’s fragile political equilibrium as factional tensions threaten to boil over ahead of the party’s upcoming congress.For now, the ZDF’s leadership transition proceeds apace, with Matatu vowing to fortify the force against emerging threats. But in the corridors of power, the real battle lines—drawn not on parade grounds but in the shadows of succession—appear more entrenched than ever.