Highlanders coach Mwaruwari owed 3 months’ salary as Chivayo payment chain breaks down

BULAWAYO – Highlanders coach Benjani Mwaruwari has not been paid for three months, ZimLive can reveal, after a payment chain running through millionaire sponsor Wicknell Chivayo’s associates broke down.

The 47-year-old, who took charge at the Bulawayo club in January, has received just one salary payment since his appointment. Several other contractual obligations remain unmet, including the provision of a phone, a laptop, match bonuses and accommodation costs.

A tense meeting last week between Mwaruwari and club chief executive Denzil Mnkandla ended without resolution, with Mnkandla reportedly telling the coach that the club was not responsible for the delays.

The situation has exposed the unusual structure of Chivayo’s $1 million sponsorship of Highlanders for the 2026 season. Rather than depositing funds directly into the club’s account, Chivayo’s payments are routed through his lawyers and his appointed curator Jabulani Nkomo, who controls the timing of disbursements.

“Every month the club must generate a note to Nkomo listing what is due to the coach, including results-based bonuses,” a source familiar with the arrangement said.

“Nkomo in turn gives an instruction to Chivayo’s lawyer to execute payment. It appears that process has broken down somewhere and is creating this unfortunate situation.”

Club officials are frustrated by the arrangement. One official, who asked not to be named given the sensitivity of the matter, said the club would prefer to hold the sponsorship funds in its own account and manage its financial obligations with full audit accountability.

“We are grateful for the sponsorship,” the official said, “but the arrangement with Nkomo, who is the sponsor’s choice, is far from ideal.”

Mnkandla, Mwaruwari and Nkomo all declined to comment.

The saga adds to a difficult start for Mwaruwari, who despite remaining unbeaten in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season has drawn all seven of his matches.

The former Manchester City striker recently erupted at a press conference, accusing unnamed officials of sabotaging his work and singling out delays in securing a work permit for Zambian forward Isaac Ngoma.

Ngoma made his debut in last week’s draw against ZPC Kariba.

The club has since appointed Culvin Mavunga as performance analyst, addressing another of Mwaruwari’s grievances. – ZimLive