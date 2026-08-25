ZISCO Revival Moves Ahead Under Mutapa as Seven Years of Financial Accounts Remain Outstanding

HARARE — The proposed revival of Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO) is moving into a new phase under the Mutapa Investment Fund, but the state-backed restructuring is proceeding against a significant information deficit, with the steelmaker still lacking audited financial statements for several years.

According to the Auditor-General, ZISCO had not submitted financial statements for 2019 through 2025 by June 24, 2026, while its accounts for 2021 to 2025 remained outstanding for audit.

The disclosure introduces a significant governance and investment challenge for Mutapa as it develops a new commercial model for the country’s former steel giant. The fund assumed control of ZISCO on March 20, 2026, under Statutory Instrument 58 of 2026.

Mutapa’s proposed revival strategy is based on integrating ZISCO with other state-controlled assets, including Hwange for coal, the National Railways of Zimbabwe for transportation, Sable Chemicals for industrial inputs and ZESA for electricity.

The strategy could address some of the infrastructure and input constraints that contributed to the collapse of ZISCO’s previous operating model. However, the central investment question is whether a new steelmaking complex can generate adequate returns in a domestic market that has changed considerably since ZISCO’s original heyday.

Dinson changes the competitive equation

The emergence of Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) has fundamentally altered the commercial landscape into which ZISCO is being revived.

Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 records Dinson as having 600,000 tonnes of annual carbon-steel capacity, with domestic production exceeding 50,000 tonnes a month by the third quarter of 2025. Government estimates have placed the company’s contribution to import substitution at more than US$100 million in 2025, while subsequent development phases could take installed capacity to approximately 1.2 million tonnes annually.

That means ZISCO cannot simply reproduce its historic production model and assume that domestic demand will absorb the output.

“The investment case now has to begin with the market rather than the plant,” a steel-sector analyst told The Zimbabwe Financial Mail. “Capacity must follow identifiable demand, product gaps and demonstrable cost advantages. Building another large steel complex simply because Zimbabwe once had one is not an investment thesis.”

The distinction is critical. A commercially viable ZISCO would need to establish where it can compete against existing domestic production, imports and future capacity additions.

Potential competitive advantages could emerge from access to domestic iron ore, coal, electricity and rail infrastructure, but those advantages would have to translate into measurable production costs.

Financial history remains unresolved

The absence of current audited accounts makes that analysis more difficult.

ZISCO’s historical financial problems were substantial. The Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Debt Assumption Act recorded US$494.82 million of liabilities at December 31, 2016, comprising external loans of US$211.91 million, domestic loans of US$57.70 million and US$219.11 million owed to domestic suppliers, utilities and statutory bodies.

The legislation provided for the State to assume validated and reconciled legacy obligations.

For Mutapa, however, the historical debt assumption does not eliminate the need to establish a clean and independently verified financial baseline.

“The first requirement is a credible opening balance sheet,” another business analyst said. “Before committing billions of dollars to a new production platform, investors need to know precisely what assets remain, what liabilities survive, what obligations were assumed by government and what value can realistically be attributed to the existing ZISCO estate.”

That exercise extends beyond the company’s historical debt.

It requires independent assessment of land, mineral rights, iron-ore and limestone resources, industrial infrastructure, inventories, receivables and any equipment capable of being incorporated into a new operation.

Obsolete assets would also have to be identified and appropriately impaired or disposed of, while employee liabilities, statutory obligations and potential environmental liabilities would need to be brought into the financial reconstruction.

New investment requires a different model

The proposed ZISCO revival therefore represents more than the reopening of a dormant steel plant. It is effectively a decision to create a new industrial platform around Zimbabwe’s mineral and energy resources.

That changes the investment hurdle.

The economics of a new plant would have to incorporate the cost of electricity, coal, ore extraction, rail transportation, financing and working capital, even where those inputs are supplied by companies elsewhere in the Mutapa portfolio.

Analysts caution that vertical integration should not obscure the true economic cost of production.

“Internal transfer pricing cannot be allowed to make the ZISCO project appear profitable by simply shifting costs to another state-owned company,” an equity-market analyst said. “Every major input still needs to carry an economic price in the investment model.”

This is particularly important for debt financing. Any borrowing used to construct a new steel complex would ultimately have to be serviced from operating cash flows generated by the plant.

Product strategy must precede capacity

The commercial case also requires clarity over what ZISCO intends to produce.

Rather than beginning with a headline production target, analysts say the company should identify the steel grades and downstream markets where it can establish a defensible position.

Potential opportunities could include specialised steel products, industrial feedstock, long products, flat products or export-oriented production, but each would require separate market and cost analysis.

“The product decision has to come before the equipment decision,” the analyst said. “The question is not how much steel Zimbabwe can produce. It is what steel ZISCO can produce competitively and who will buy it.”

That assessment will also have to account for Dinson’s existing capacity and expansion plans.

A large-scale ZISCO plant producing products already available from a newer domestic producer could create excess capacity rather than industrial resilience.

Four tests for the revival

For the revival to progress on a commercially defensible basis, analysts say four conditions should precede any binding financing commitment.

First, the outstanding 2019–2025 financial statements need to be completed and audited.

Second, ZISCO’s legacy obligations need to be reconciled against the government’s previous debt-assumption framework.

Third, the company’s core physical assets and mineral interests require independent valuation.

Fourth, the proposed new steel plant needs a detailed product-level feasibility model benchmarked against Dinson, imports and projected domestic demand.

Those conditions would provide Mutapa and potential financiers with a clearer basis for determining how much capital is required and what return that capital could generate.

The stakes are significant. Zimbabwe has already used its sovereign balance sheet to absorb a substantial portion of ZISCO’s historical liabilities. A new revival therefore cannot be assessed solely on its potential to restore industrial capacity; it must demonstrate that additional capital can generate sustainable economic returns.

The next Auditor-General review will consequently be closely watched by investors and policymakers.

If the company’s financial reporting remains substantially in arrears while the physical revival advances, the State risks committing capital before establishing the financial baseline needed to measure the success of that investment.

For ZISCO, the central challenge is no longer simply how to restart the steelmaker. It is whether Zimbabwe can build a steel business that is financially transparent, commercially differentiated and capable of competing in a market that already has a major new domestic producer.