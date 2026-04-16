SA Home Affairs says no change in Zimbabwe exemption permits policy following confusion

CAPE TOWN – The South African government’s Department of Home Affairs says there has been no change in policy regarding the status of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders.

This follows confusion arising from the interview on Newzroom Afrika with Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza, which discussed the Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection.

The Department said current permits will remain valid until May 29, 2027, as per an extension granted by the Minister in June 2025.

“The Department wishes to state categorically that there has been no change in policy regarding the status of ZEP holders.

”Current permits will remain valid until 29 May 2027, as per the extension granted by the Minister in June 2025,” the Department said.

It added that ZEP holders do not qualify for permanent residence permits in line with permit conditions.

“The holders of ZEP do not qualify for permanent residence permits,” the Department said.

The Department of Home Affairs said it is currently conducting a public consultation process on the future of both the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) and the Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP), describing it as essential to ensure a fair, transparent and legally sound outcome.

It said the process follows a court ruling after the Helen Suzman Foundation challenged the termination of the ZEP programme, which required compliance with the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act.

“In November 2021, after consulting Cabinet, the Department released a public statement announcing the decision to terminate the ZEP programme,” the Department said.

It added that following legal action, the court ordered it to conduct a lawful consultation process.

“The Department is fully committed to the court order,” it said.

These consultations will result in a comprehensive policy position on ZEP and LEP permits.

It added that stakeholder consultations were concluded in Tshwane and a detailed report with clear recommendations will be presented to Cabinet by the end of the 2026/27 financial year.

The Department said it remains committed to finding a “sustainable and fair solution” for permit holders and urged against misinformation that could cause unnecessary anxiety among stakeholders.

”It is imperative to avoid the spread of misinformation that may cause unnecessary anxiety among citizens, permit holders and other stakeholders.”