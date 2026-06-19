Econet Bets on Ai as It Reinvents Itself for Zimbabwe’s Digital Future

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications and technology company, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, is accelerating its transformation from a traditional mobile network operator into an artificial intelligence-driven digital services powerhouse, positioning itself to capitalise on the next wave of technological disruption shaping Africa’s digital economy.

The strategic shift comes as the company reported strong financial performance for the year ended February 28, 2026, with revenue rising 23 percent, driven by growth across its telecommunications, fintech and digital services businesses.

However, beyond the financial results lies a more profound corporate transformation that reflects broader changes taking place across the global technology industry. As artificial intelligence reshapes business models worldwide, Econet is seeking to reposition itself not merely as a provider of connectivity but as a technology platform capable of delivering AI-enabled services to businesses, consumers and government institutions.

Chairman Dr James Myers described the past year as a defining period in the company’s evolution, marked by significant structural changes designed to prepare the business for a future increasingly dominated by data, automation and intelligent digital systems.

“There have been significant milestones in Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s strategic direction over the past year, recalibrating the company’s operating model,” Dr Myers said in a statement accompanying the group’s audited financial results.

At the centre of that transformation was the company’s decision to voluntarily delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, a move that received overwhelming support from shareholders.

According to the company, more than 95 percent of shareholders backed the proposal, allowing management greater operational flexibility as it restructures its business portfolio and pursues long-term strategic investments.

“To improve our operational flexibility and enhance shareholder value, the Company voluntarily delisted from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. The process was unanimously supported by more than 95 percent of the shareholders,” said Dr Myers.

The delisting forms part of a broader reorganisation strategy that has fundamentally altered the structure of one of Zimbabwe’s most valuable companies. Rather than operating as a conventional telecommunications provider, Econet is increasingly being organised around infrastructure, digital finance, data services and emerging technologies.

One of the most significant developments arising from this restructuring was the establishment and listing of Econet Infrastructure Company Limited (Econet InfraCo) on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

With an initial market capitalisation of US$1 billion, Econet InfraCo became the largest initial public offering in Zimbabwe’s capital markets history, underlining investor confidence in digital infrastructure as a long-term growth sector.

The infrastructure company consolidates critical assets including telecommunications towers, energy infrastructure and real estate holdings into a single entity focused on supporting the country’s digital transformation.

Industry analysts view the separation of infrastructure assets as a strategic move that mirrors trends among major telecommunications operators globally. Increasingly, telecom companies are spinning off infrastructure businesses to unlock shareholder value while creating specialised entities capable of attracting investment into network expansion, renewable energy projects and data infrastructure.

For Zimbabwe, the emergence of a billion-dollar infrastructure company could have implications extending beyond Econet itself. Telecommunications towers, fibre networks, power systems and digital infrastructure are increasingly viewed as foundational assets for economic development, supporting everything from financial inclusion and e-commerce to artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Yet it is artificial intelligence that appears to be shaping the company’s long-term vision.

Dr Myers described AI as “the most transformative technology of our time”, signalling that the company intends to embed artificial intelligence across multiple aspects of its operations.

“The transition from a telecommunications company to an AI-enabled digital services provider is already underway and accelerating,” he said.

The statement places Econet among a growing number of telecommunications operators worldwide that are seeking to evolve into technology companies rather than remaining solely connectivity providers.

Globally, artificial intelligence is transforming telecommunications through network optimisation, predictive maintenance, customer service automation, fraud detection, cybersecurity enhancement and personalised digital experiences. AI systems are increasingly capable of managing complex telecommunications networks more efficiently while reducing operational costs and improving service quality.

For Econet, the technology also presents opportunities far beyond traditional telecommunications.

The company already operates one of Zimbabwe’s largest digital financial ecosystems through its fintech businesses, creating vast amounts of transaction and consumer data that could potentially be leveraged to develop AI-powered financial services, credit assessment tools, fraud prevention systems and personalised banking solutions.

Similarly, the company’s extensive telecommunications network generates significant volumes of data that could be utilised to enhance customer experiences, improve network efficiency and support the development of new digital products.

The shift comes at a time when governments and businesses across Africa are seeking to position themselves within the emerging global AI economy.

While much of the global discussion around artificial intelligence has focused on the United States, China and Europe, African telecommunications companies increasingly view AI as an opportunity to leapfrog traditional development constraints and create new technology-driven business models.

For Zimbabwe, Econet’s transformation could contribute to the development of a broader digital ecosystem capable of supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and technological advancement.

The company’s investments in infrastructure, digital finance and artificial intelligence are likely to play a critical role in shaping the future of Zimbabwe’s technology sector, particularly as demand for cloud computing, data analytics, digital payments and intelligent business solutions continues to grow.

The convergence of telecommunications, fintech, infrastructure and artificial intelligence also reflects a wider global trend in which traditional industry boundaries are becoming increasingly blurred. Companies that once specialised in a single sector are now building integrated digital ecosystems designed to capture value across multiple segments of the digital economy.

As Zimbabwe accelerates its own digital transformation agenda, Econet’s strategic pivot suggests that the next chapter of growth will be driven less by voice and data revenues and more by technology platforms, digital services and artificial intelligence-powered innovation.

For a company that helped connect Zimbabwe to the mobile revolution more than two decades ago, the challenge now is to position itself at the centre of the country’s AI revolution. If successful, the transition could redefine not only Econet’s future, but also the trajectory of Zimbabwe’s broader digital economy.