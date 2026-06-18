ZiG Stability Unlocks Investment Confidence, Says Delta Corporation

HARARE — Zimbabwe’s improved macroeconomic stability under the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency regime is strengthening corporate planning, investment appetite and long-term industrial expansion, according to senior executives at Delta Corporation.

Delta finance director Alex Makamure said the relative stability of the domestic currency since its introduction in April 2024 has eased one of the most persistent constraints on business operations: exchange rate volatility and unpredictable pricing conditions.

Speaking during a media interview at the company’s Southerton manufacturing plant ahead of the upcoming Zimbabwe Industrialisation Conference and Expo (ZICE 2026), Makamure said firms can now focus more on growth-oriented strategies rather than short-term currency risk management.

He noted that the stabilisation of the exchange rate environment has improved corporate visibility, enabling companies to better plan production cycles, allocate capital, and undertake long-term investment decisions with greater confidence.

“Since the introduction of the ZiG in April 2024, the issues around exchange rate volatility and currency instability have been largely contained,” he said. “That stability allows businesses to plan, save and invest more effectively, and ultimately position themselves to realise growth opportunities.”

Stability Driving Industrial Planning

Makamure emphasised that currency predictability remains a critical foundation for industrial recovery and expansion in Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector. He said previous periods of rapid currency fluctuations had significantly distorted pricing structures, weakened balance sheet planning and undermined investment certainty.

With improved stability, he said, the private sector is now shifting focus towards expansion and efficiency gains rather than defensive financial positioning.

From Delta’s perspective, this shift is already translating into renewed capital expenditure and capacity enhancement projects.

Major Reinvestment in Brewing Capacity

Delta Corporation, Zimbabwe’s largest beverage manufacturer, is responding to rising demand pressures by committing US$35 million towards upgrading its brewing operations and expanding packaging capacity.

Makamure said the investment is necessary to address supply constraints in the lager beer segment, where existing capacity—expanded just over two years ago—has already been fully utilised.

“These are significant investments that demonstrate our commitment to the market and to this country,” he said.

The expansion reflects broader sectoral trends in which stable macroeconomic conditions are beginning to unlock delayed investment pipelines across manufacturing and consumer goods industries.

ZiG and the Industrialisation Agenda

The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in April 2024 and backed by a mix of foreign currency and gold reserves, has undergone periods of volatility since its launch, including corrective adjustments in late 2024. However, by 2026, it has shown increased stability, with inflation trends easing into single digits in local currency terms.

This stabilisation has been widely viewed by sections of the private sector as a turning point for medium-term economic planning, particularly in capital-intensive industries such as manufacturing, mining and agriculture.

ZICE 2026 to Drive Investment Dialogue

The remarks come ahead of ZICE 2026, a government-backed industrialisation platform organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Africa Economic Development Strategies (AEDS) and ZimTrade.

The conference, scheduled for 23–24 July at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), is expected to bring together policymakers, private sector executives, financiers and development partners to discuss industrial growth, value addition and export competitiveness.

Unlike traditional conferences, organisers say ZICE 2026 will focus on deal-making, including structured business-to-business engagements and investment matchmaking sessions aimed at unlocking concrete projects.

Key focus areas include manufacturing expansion, agro-processing, mineral beneficiation and industrial modernisation, with emphasis on aligning Zimbabwe’s industrial base to regional and global trade frameworks such as AfCFTA, SADC and COMESA.

Organisers say the event is intended to move beyond policy dialogue and toward practical investment mobilisation that supports Zimbabwe’s long-term industrial transformation agenda under Vision 2030.