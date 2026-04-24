Chatunga Mugabe Shooting Case: Victim Allegedly Paid R250,000 With Further R150,000 Promised

JOHANNESBURG — New details have emerged in the high-profile shooting case involving Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, with a South African court hearing that the victim was allegedly paid R250,000 in cash and promised an additional R150,000 following the incident.

Proceedings at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday revealed that 23-year-old Sipho Mahlangu, who was shot twice in the back at a Hyde Park residence linked to the Mugabe family in February, confirmed receiving the initial payment.

Investigating officer Colonel Raj Ramchunder told the court that the total amount offered to the victim was R400,000. “He was paid R250,000, with a further R150,000 promised in cash on the same day,” Ramchunder said, adding that the arrangement had been confirmed by Mahlangu during testimony.

Ramchunder distanced law enforcement from the alleged payment and urged the court to impose a stringent sentence, arguing that the accused had not demonstrated sufficient cooperation or remorse.

Guilty Pleas and Sentencing Delays

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, 28, appeared alongside his cousin and co-accused Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, 33, for sentencing proceedings, which were postponed to next week.

Both men entered guilty pleas earlier this month. Mugabe admitted to pointing a firearm at Mahlangu and to residing in South Africa illegally, but avoided a charge of attempted murder.

Matonhodze, however, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm, and violations of immigration laws.

The pair also face additional charges linked to a separate incident involving the alleged use of a toy gun.

Defence Seeks Leniency

Defence counsel Advocate Laurance Hodes argued against custodial sentences, stating that both accused were financially capable of complying with any reparations or fines imposed by the court.

“Should the court order further compensation, both accused are in a position to honour such an order,” Hodes said, adding that they had already spent several months in custody.

He further indicated their willingness to cover deportation costs back to Zimbabwe if required.

Prosecution Highlights Lack of Cooperation

However, the prosecution presented a contrasting narrative, emphasising the accused’s failure to assist authorities in recovering the firearm used in the shooting, which remains missing.

“Both accused were present when the firearm was discharged, injuring the victim,” Ramchunder told the court. “They have shown no remorse or willingness to assist in locating the weapon.”

Authorities indicated that a specialised tracking team remains on standby should the accused provide information.

Background to the Incident

The shooting occurred in February at a Hyde Park property where Mahlangu was employed. Court records indicate that he was shot twice in the back while attempting to flee during a confrontation, leaving him in critical condition before he was rushed to hospital.

Broader Context

The case marks another instance of the Mugabe family drawing legal attention in South Africa. In 2017, Grace Mugabe was accused of assaulting a model in Johannesburg but left the country after being granted diplomatic immunity.

Separately, Mugabe’s elder brother, Robert Mugabe Jr., faced legal proceedings in Zimbabwe last year over a drug possession case.

Next Steps

Sentencing for the accused is expected to resume next week, with the court set to weigh mitigating factors against the seriousness of the offences and the broader public interest.

The outcome is likely to draw continued scrutiny given the high-profile nature of the case and its implications for cross-border legal accountability.