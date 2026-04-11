Sign in
News
Business
Markets
Entertainment
Sports
Dating & Relationships
Education & Health
Opinion & Analysis
Agriculture & Environment
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
UrbanObserver
UrbanObserver
Entertainment
Celebrity
Scandals
Drama
Lifestyle
Technology
Health
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Newsletter
See pricing
Instagram
Linkedin
X
Share this:
Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Facebook
Print (Opens in new window)
Print
Share on X (Opens in new window)
X
Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
Tumblr
Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Email
Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
Telegram
Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
Pinterest
Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
WhatsApp
UrbanObserver
Saturday, April 11, 2026
About
Contact
Careers
Cookies Policy
Terms of Use
My Account
Get into your account.
Login
Register
Share
Facebook
X
Pinterest
WhatsApp
All
Movies
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
TV Shows
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Music
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Celebrity
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Scandals
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Drama
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Lifestyle
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Health
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Technology
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Company
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Newsletter
Instagram
Linkedin
X
Share this:
Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Facebook
Print (Opens in new window)
Print
Share on X (Opens in new window)
X
Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
Tumblr
Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Email
Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
Telegram
Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
Pinterest
Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
WhatsApp
News
Business
Markets
Entertainment
Sports
Dating & Relationships
Education & Health
Opinion & Analysis
Agriculture & Environment
Search
All
Movies
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
TV Shows
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Music
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Celebrity
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Scandals
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Drama
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Lifestyle
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Health
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Technology
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
LOS ANGELES — R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown...
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
Entertainment
April 11, 2026
0
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Rapper Offset has been discharged from...
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
Celebrity
April 11, 2026
0
LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is...
Reimagining Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: Delivering End-to-End, Tech-Enabled Transformation in a Constrained but Opportunity-Rich Economy
Science & Technology
April 11, 2026
0
Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal inflexion point in its...
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Company
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Newsletter
Instagram
Linkedin
X
Share this:
Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Facebook
Print (Opens in new window)
Print
Share on X (Opens in new window)
X
Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
Tumblr
Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Email
Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
Telegram
Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
Pinterest
Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
WhatsApp
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV Shows
Residents Fear Diddy’s Return as Appeal Raises Release Prospects
April 11, 2026
Usher and Chris Brown Announce “Raymond & Brown” Stadium Tour
April 11, 2026
Offset Discharged After Florida Casino Shooting as Legal and Financial Troubles Mount
April 11, 2026
Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien Amid Mounting Legal and Financial Pressures
April 11, 2026
Harare DJ redefines city party scene with daytime concept
April 10, 2026
Celebrity