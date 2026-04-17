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UrbanObserver
Friday, April 17, 2026
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Movies
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
TV Shows
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Music
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Celebrity
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Scandals
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Drama
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Lifestyle
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Health
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Technology
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
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Movies
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
TV Shows
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Music
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Celebrity
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Scandals
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Drama
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Lifestyle
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Health
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Technology
Zimbabwe Gets Its AI Moment: Econet’s New Unit Opens the Door to Enterprise-Grade Computing
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
For years, the conversation around artificial intelligence in Zimbabwe...
Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Paradox: Strong Headline Numbers, Fragile Foundations
Economy
April 17, 2026
0
Zimbabwe's recent macroeconomic trajectory has surprised many observers. Several...
Manchester City Close In as Arsenal Stumble in Crucial Title Showdown
Sports
April 17, 2026
0
MANCHESTER – The Premier League title race has taken...
Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment Sparks Fears of Power Consolidation and Democratic Backsliding
Main Headline
April 17, 2026
0
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has moved to defend its...
Chatunga Mugabe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case
Law & Crime
April 17, 2026
0
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s...
Company
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Newsletter
Instagram
Linkedin
X
Share this:
Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Facebook
Print (Opens in new window)
Print
Share on X (Opens in new window)
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Entertainment
Movies
Music
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