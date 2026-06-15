Zimbabwe turns to gold, platinum and lithium exports as economic buffer against global geopolitical shocks

HARARE – Zimbabwe is banking on a surge in mineral export earnings and a strategic shift toward value-added processing to cushion its economy from mounting global uncertainty triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Government projections indicate that mineral exports could generate between US$6.5 billion and US$7 billion this year, providing a vital source of foreign currency and fiscal stability as geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran continue to disrupt global commodity and energy markets.

The conflict has intensified concerns over oil supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping corridor, pushing energy prices higher and raising fears of broader economic fallout across developing economies. While many African nations face increased import costs and inflationary pressures, Zimbabwe is positioning its mining sector as a buffer against external shocks.

Mining remains the backbone of Zimbabwe’s export economy, contributing between 13% and 15% of gross domestic product and accounting for a significant share of foreign currency earnings. Authorities believe rising prices for gold, improving market conditions for platinum group metals (PGMs), and growing lithium production will strengthen the country’s fiscal position in the second half of the year.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Dr Polite Kambamura said the sector had already generated approximately US$2 billion in revenue inflows during the first half of the year, with expectations of significantly higher earnings as production expands.

“In the first half of the year, we had about US$2 billion in revenue inflows to the fiscus. Going forward, we are looking at around US$6.5 billion to US$7 billion in export receipts,” Kambamura said.

He attributed the expected growth to strong global demand for precious and critical minerals.

“We expect this to be anchored by minerals such as gold. World market prices for gold are continuing to firm up. PGM prices are also recovering, and the emergence of lithium sulphate products is a feather in our cap in terms of improving revenue for the Government,” he said.

The government’s strategy extends beyond increasing mineral output. Authorities are also accelerating efforts to move Zimbabwe up the global minerals value chain by promoting local processing and beneficiation, particularly in the lithium sector.

Zimbabwe, which possesses some of Africa’s largest hard-rock lithium deposits, has intensified policies aimed at capturing greater value from the battery minerals boom. The country recently imposed an indefinite ban on the export of raw minerals and lithium concentrates, compelling mining companies to process more of their output domestically.

The policy shift is expected to increase investment in refining facilities and reduce Zimbabwe’s reliance on exporting low-value raw materials.

A key milestone in that strategy is the planned production of lithium carbonate at the Arcadia Lithium Mine in Goromonzi. Lithium carbonate is a higher-value product widely used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems, offering significantly greater export returns than unprocessed concentrates.

The government argues that beneficiation will not only increase export revenues but also create industrial jobs, stimulate technology transfer and strengthen Zimbabwe’s position within global clean-energy supply chains.

However, authorities acknowledge that governance challenges remain a major obstacle to achieving the sector’s full potential.

Kambamura identified corruption, administrative inefficiencies and mineral export leakages as critical threats to revenue generation and investor confidence.

“All miners should be treated the same, no matter where they come from. I want ministry officials to serve the grandfather from Kadoma in the same manner they serve influential people. We are here to serve the people of Zimbabwe without fear or favour,” he said.

The minister added that performance within the mining ministry would increasingly be judged by measurable results rather than policy declarations.

The government’s tougher stance on mineral exports stems partly from concerns over under-declaration and irregularities within the export system. Officials say widespread leakages and compliance failures prompted authorities to accelerate reforms that were originally scheduled for implementation in 2027.

In February, the Mines Ministry announced the immediate suspension of exports of raw minerals and lithium concentrates, citing national interests and the need to strengthen accountability across the sector.

The move forms part of a broader effort to tighten regulatory oversight, improve transparency and ensure that Zimbabwe captures a greater share of the wealth generated from its mineral resources.

As global geopolitical tensions continue to reshape commodity markets, Zimbabwe is increasingly betting that its abundant reserves of gold, platinum and lithium can provide both a shield against external economic shocks and a foundation for long-term industrial transformation.