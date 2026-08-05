Zimbabwe prepares for 2027 headwinds with resilient 5pc growth target

Zimbabwe is entering 2027 with a clear-eyed awareness of significant economic headwinds, driven by an anticipated El Niño-induced drought and volatile global commodity prices.

Yet, despite these challenges, the Treasury is projecting remarkable underlying resilience, targeting a robust 5 percent real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate – a testament to the country’s strengthening economic fundamentals.

Detailed in the 2027 Budget Strategy Paper—presented by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube last Thursday, and serving as the fiscal anchor for the second year of the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2: 2026–2030)—the outlook reflects Treasury’s confident balancing act. While acknowledging severe climate risks, the Government is doubling down on safeguards to protect and sustain the prevailing macroeconomic stability.

Anchored by expected gains in mining, manufacturing and energy, Zimbabwe’s economy is projected to expand by 5 percent in 2027, with Treasury targeting a conservative budget deficit of 0.5 percent of GDP and single-digit headline inflation. These targets underscore the economy’s underlying strength, even as climate shocks and commodity price fluctuations loom on the horizon.

“The outlook is…subject to significant downside risks, which could materially affect the projected growth in 2027, owing to a forecast El Niño–induced drought expected to affect Southern Africa during the 2026/2027 agricultural season and a possible weakening of precious mineral prices on international markets,” Minister Ncube said.

“Softening mineral prices weigh on foreign currency receipts and slow expansion programmes in the mining sector, while the anticipated drought would reduce agricultural output and depress the performance of agriculture-linked sectors.

“These risks underscore the need to intensify economic diversification, enhance value addition and beneficiation, as well as accelerate targeted irrigation development to strengthen resilience to climate-related shocks.”

Source: Herald