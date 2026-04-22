Re-industrialising Zimbabwe: From Extraction to Production in a Fragmented Global Economy – Comparative Lessons and Strategic Imperatives

Zimbabwe’s economic predicament is often attributed to currency instability, sanctions, or governance failures. While these factors are real and influential, they obscure a deeper structural issue: Zimbabwe is not impoverished because it lacks resources, talent, or geography.

By Brighton Musonza

Its challenge is fundamentally structural—an economy that has failed to industrialise. Without a productive industrial base, no fiscal adjustment, monetary reform, or foreign financing initiative can deliver sustained prosperity. Re-industrialisation is not a policy option for Zimbabwe; it is an existential necessity. The critical question is whether the nation can restructure its political economy from a rent-extractive model towards one anchored in production.

Mining: From Rent Extraction to Industrial Anchoring

Mining dominates Zimbabwe’s exports, yet contributes minimally to employment or industrial development. This is the classic “resource enclave” problem: minerals are exported raw, generating profits for a narrow elite while leaving the domestic economy hollow. Lithium, chrome, iron ore, nickel, and platinum—resources that could underpin industrial diversification—remain largely unprocessed domestically.

Repositioning mining as an industrial catalyst requires deliberate policy: linking mineral output to steelmaking, battery minerals processing, industrial chemicals, and fabrication industries. Mines must become industrial clients, not merely sources of foreign exchange. Export taxes on unprocessed ores, preferential energy tariffs for beneficiation plants, and mandatory local procurement of engineering services, spares, and transport are necessary but insufficient without political commitment. South Korea’s Pohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO) demonstrates the transformative potential of linking mineral extraction to domestic industry. By vertically integrating raw material supply with steel production, South Korea created both employment and technology spillovers, setting the foundation for a diversified industrial economy. Zimbabwe can emulate this model, with minerals feeding domestic processing rather than being exported in crude form.

Agro-Industry: Rebuilding the Manufacturing Backbone

Zimbabwe’s industrial golden age was rooted in agriculture. The collapse of agro-industrial networks—including textiles, food processing, stock-feed production, leather goods, and sugar refining—destroyed employment and intensified rural poverty. Re-industrialisation must therefore begin in the fields but culminate in factories. Grain should feed milling and stock-feed industries, sustaining livestock and poultry production. Cotton must underpin ginning, textiles, and garment manufacturing. Sugar production must extend to ethanol, biochemicals, and industrial inputs. Horticulture must link to cold storage, canning, and export channels.

Vietnam’s post-1986 Doi Moi reforms illustrate the efficacy of agricultural-industrial linkages. By prioritising rural-based agro-industrial clusters and integrating them with export-oriented manufacturing, Vietnam generated employment, stabilised incomes, and cultivated industrial capacity in tandem with agricultural modernisation. Ethiopia’s industrial parks, similarly anchored to agricultural inputs such as leather and horticulture, demonstrate that rural industrialisation is a viable pathway to manufacturing expansion. Zimbabwe’s rural potential is comparable, but it requires deliberate policy, infrastructure investment, and market integration.

Skills and Human Capital: The Missing Link

Zimbabwe is highly literate, but literacy without industrial skills is sterile. The nation produces graduates faster than it creates industrial jobs, while simultaneously eroding its artisan base. Industrialisation relies on artisans—boilermakers, fitters, turners, toolmakers, industrial electricians, and mechatronics technicians—before it relies on engineers. Germany, South Korea, and China built industrial power on a foundation of technical skills, linking vocational education directly to production. Zimbabwe must revive technical colleges and adopt dual-system training that integrates classroom learning with factory-based apprenticeships. Universities must also tether applied sciences, engineering, industrial design, and software development to production in mining, manufacturing, health, and logistics. Only by aligning human capital with productive demand can Zimbabwe convert knowledge into industrial capacity.

Digitalisation: Accelerator, Not Substitute

Digital technology should be viewed as an accelerator of production, not a replacement. Strategic software deployment in mining logistics, industrial automation, enterprise resource planning, supply chains, fintech, and public service systems can amplify industrial efficiency. Software must be treated as economic infrastructure: a tool for productivity and exportable capability, rather than speculative tech hype. China’s “Made in China 2025” strategy exemplifies this approach, integrating advanced software, industrial robotics, and data-driven logistics into traditional manufacturing. Zimbabwe can leapfrog selectively, digitising production without sacrificing the fundamentals of physical industry.

Service Sector: Productive, Not Arbitrage-Driven

Zimbabwe’s service sector is dominated by currency arbitrage, trading, and consumption. For re-industrialisation, services must support production. Logistics, industrial maintenance, standards, certification, design, marketing, and export facilitation formalise employment and amplify industrial productivity. Botswana provides an instructive case: its services sector, though small, is structured to support mining and agro-processing, not merely financial speculation, enabling it to multiply the impact of industrial policy with relatively low capital intensity.

Informal Sector: From Exclusion to Industrial Inclusion

Informality in Zimbabwe is often misdiagnosed as lawlessness. In reality, it is exclusion from capital, technology, and markets. Effective industrial policy should cluster informal producers into serviced industrial zones, provide shared machinery and infrastructure, and formalise participation through productivity rather than punishment. East Asian economies, including South Korea and Taiwan, industrialised informality by integrating small-scale producers into national industrial networks, demonstrating that inclusion can be more powerful than coercion in fostering industrial growth.

Creative Industries: Intellectual Property as Light Manufacturing

Fashion, film, music, animation, and design are not cultural luxuries; they are light manufacturing sectors built on intellectual property, capable of generating foreign exchange, absorbing youth labour, and enhancing national soft power. South Korea’s K-pop industry, coupled with design and technology export clusters, illustrates how creative IP can become a pillar of industrial strategy. Zimbabwe, with its rich cultural capital, can similarly leverage creative industries for economic and industrial gain.

Finance: The Achilles Heel of Industrialisation

Zimbabwe’s financial system is oriented toward short-term speculation rather than long-term investment. Industrialisation requires patient capital: a functional industrial development bank, equity markets for SMEs, venture capital for technology and creative sectors, and the channelling of pension and insurance funds into productive assets. Banks must transition from currency arbitrage to project finance aligned with national industrial objectives. South Korea’s development banks played this role decisively, providing long-term, low-interest finance for key industrial sectors and catalysing the country’s transformation.

Political Economy: Production Over Patronage

Ultimately, Zimbabwe’s industrialisation challenge is political. Economies industrialise when elites profit from production rather than rent extraction, tenders, or monopolistic privilege. Patronage networks and tender-based accumulation must be confronted, or industrial policy will remain rhetorical. A developmental state—strategic, disciplined, and accountable—is necessary. Botswana’s disciplined state approach, South Korea’s developmental bureaucracy, and Ethiopia’s state-led industrial parks all demonstrate that political will and strategic governance are as decisive as capital or resources.

Conclusion: Industrialisation as Nation-Building

Re-industrialisation is not ideological nostalgia; it is a practical necessity for jobs, dignity, sovereignty, and stability. Zimbabwe possesses the natural resources, human capital, and geographic advantages to succeed. What it lacks is a coherent production-centred strategy and the political discipline to sustain it. Industrialisation is realised not through slogans or elections, but through factories, skills, finance, and markets carefully built over decades. Without it, Zimbabwe remains trapped in cycles of crisis management and rent extraction. With it, the country can transform its natural and human wealth into inclusive and durable prosperity, emulating the lessons of Vietnam, South Korea, Botswana, and Ethiopia, and securing a sovereign and productive future in a fragmented global economy.