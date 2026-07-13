Zimbabwe’s Property Boom Masks a Deeper Investment Crisis as REIT Trading Surges on VFEX

June’s trading statistics from the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) appear, at first glance, to signal another milestone in the evolution of Zimbabwe’s capital markets. Trading volumes in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) more than tripled, turnover rose almost eight-fold, while Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) also recorded exceptional growth, reflecting growing investor participation in alternative investment products.

The numbers suggest increasing sophistication within Zimbabwe’s financial markets. Yet they also expose a deeper structural reality. The rapid growth in property-backed securities is less a story about booming real estate than it is about an economy where property has increasingly assumed one of the fundamental roles of money itself: preserving wealth.

Rather than indicating a broad expansion of productive investment, the surge in REIT trading reflects an investment environment where uncertainty surrounding currency stability, constrained bank lending and limited industrial opportunities continue to channel capital into tangible assets. It is a rational response by investors, but one that raises important questions about Zimbabwe’s long-term economic trajectory.

The Numbers Tell Two Different Stories

According to the latest VFEX market statistics, REITs traded 7.86 million units in June, compared with 2.47 million units in May. Turnover jumped from approximately US$355,000 to US$2.71 million, while the number of trades increased from 295 to 387. ETFs recorded equally impressive gains, with trading volumes climbing from 386,865 units to almost five million, and turnover rising from US$54,274 to more than US$650,000.

These figures reflect growing confidence in listed investment vehicles that provide exposure to commercial property and diversified financial assets. They also demonstrate that investors are increasingly embracing modern capital market instruments previously unavailable in Zimbabwe.

However, one statistic stands out. Despite significantly higher trading activity, the market capitalisation of listed REITs declined from US$126.3 million to US$120.4 million during the same period. This indicates that while liquidity improved, asset valuations softened, suggesting investors were actively repositioning portfolios rather than aggressively bidding up property values.

Equally significant was the complete absence of foreign participation. No foreign purchases or foreign sales were recorded throughout the month, underscoring that demand for Zimbabwe’s REITs is being driven almost entirely by domestic capital rather than international institutional investors.

Property Has Become Zimbabwe’s De Facto Savings Account

In developed financial systems, households preserve wealth through a combination of pension funds, government bonds, corporate debt, equities, collective investment schemes and bank deposits. Property is one asset class among many competing for investment capital.

Zimbabwe’s investment landscape has evolved differently.

Over the past two decades, property has increasingly become the country’s preferred store of value. Investors are purchasing residential developments, commercial buildings and REITs not solely because they offer superior returns, but because they are regarded as the safest means of protecting capital against macroeconomic uncertainty.

In many respects, real estate has become Zimbabwe’s unofficial savings account.

This phenomenon is not unique. Argentina experienced repeated waves of dollarisation and property accumulation as inflation eroded confidence in the peso. Lebanese households shifted savings into land following the collapse of the banking sector. Turkish investors have repeatedly sought refuge in property and gold during periods of currency volatility, while Nigerians increasingly invest in real estate to hedge against naira depreciation.

Zimbabwe differs in one important respect. Property has become not merely an inflation hedge but a substitute for an underdeveloped financial system that struggles to offer sufficient long-term investment alternatives capable of preserving purchasing power.

Dollarisation Has Fundamentally Changed Banking

The roots of this investment behaviour lie within Zimbabwe’s monetary framework.

Modern banking systems depend on central banks acting as lenders of last resort. Commercial banks borrow liquidity from central banks, expand credit and finance businesses, households and infrastructure. This process underpins investment, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Zimbabwe’s banking sector operates under very different conditions.

Because the economy remains predominantly dollarised, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has limited capacity to create the US dollar liquidity required to support aggressive credit expansion. Unlike the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank or the Bank of England, the RBZ cannot issue the currency that dominates domestic transactions.

This structural limitation has fundamentally altered banking economics.

Commercial banks operate more conservatively, prioritising liquidity management and fee-based income while maintaining relatively restrained lending books. Transaction fees, foreign currency services and treasury operations increasingly contribute a larger share of bank earnings than traditional loan growth.

The consequence is an economy characterised by structurally weak credit creation.

Without abundant long-term finance, industrial investment, business expansion and technological upgrading become significantly more difficult.

Capital Preservation Has Replaced Capital Formation

The shortage of affordable credit has created a profound shift in investment behaviour.

Rather than directing savings towards manufacturing, export industries, research, technology or value-added agriculture, investors increasingly allocate capital to assets capable of preserving existing wealth.

Property naturally benefits from this environment.

Residential developments continue to expand, commercial office parks are constructed and institutional investors allocate larger portions of portfolios to real estate, even as manufacturing investment remains subdued.

The distinction between capital preservation and capital formation is critical.

Capital preservation protects existing wealth.

Capital formation creates new productive capacity, generates employment, increases exports and raises national income.

Zimbabwe has become increasingly successful at the former while continuing to struggle with the latter.

The Currency Problem Extends Beyond Inflation

Much public debate surrounding Zimbabwe’s monetary system focuses on inflation and exchange rates.

The more fundamental issue is investment incentives.

Currencies do more than facilitate transactions. They provide the confidence required for investors to commit capital over long time horizons.

When confidence in the domestic monetary framework weakens, investors shorten investment horizons and favour assets perceived to carry lower policy risk.

This explains why factories requiring ten-year investment horizons often struggle to attract financing while residential developments continue attracting capital.

Industrial investment depends on predictable financing costs, competitive production economics and stable demand. Property depends primarily on its ability to retain value.

Until productive investment offers superior risk-adjusted returns, capital will continue gravitating towards real estate.

Lessons from Regional and Global Markets

South Africa provides an instructive contrast. Its listed REIT industry is among the world’s largest, yet property competes alongside deep equity markets, sophisticated pension funds, liquid bond markets and a banking sector capable of financing large-scale industrial projects. Property complements productive investment rather than replacing it.

Mauritius has followed a similar path. Monetary stability, strong financial regulation and diversified capital markets have enabled savings to flow into tourism, manufacturing, financial services and technology without excessive dependence on real estate.

Kenya’s financial system has likewise expanded through infrastructure bonds, private credit, venture capital and mobile financial services, creating broader investment opportunities even as its property market continues developing.

Further afield, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore demonstrate how strong banking systems can transform economies. During their industrialisation, banks channelled savings into export-oriented manufacturing, innovation and infrastructure instead of predominantly financing speculative property development. Property values rose alongside industrial growth rather than becoming its substitute.

China offers a cautionary example. Decades of property-led expansion fuelled economic growth but eventually created significant leverage, overcapacity and financial vulnerabilities. The subsequent correction has reinforced the dangers of allowing real estate to dominate capital allocation at the expense of productive sectors.

REITs Are Expanding Capital Markets

None of this diminishes the importance of Zimbabwe’s REIT industry.

REITs remain one of the country’s most significant financial innovations, enabling ordinary investors to access institutional-quality commercial property through relatively small investments. They improve liquidity, strengthen corporate governance, enhance pricing transparency and mobilise long-term savings for property development.

For pension funds and insurance companies, REITs provide diversified income-generating assets without the illiquidity associated with direct property ownership.

Their continued growth should therefore be welcomed.

The concern is not the success of REITs themselves, but the economic environment that increasingly makes property the dominant destination for domestic savings.

Currency Reform Must Support Industrialisation

Zimbabwe’s long-term challenge is not simply designing a stable currency. It is creating a monetary system that encourages productive investment.

A successful currency reform programme must strengthen confidence in savings, deepen domestic credit markets, reduce sovereign risk and restore banks’ ability to finance long-term industrial expansion.

Without these complementary reforms, even a stable currency will struggle to redirect investment away from wealth preservation towards productive enterprise.

The experience of countries that successfully industrialised demonstrates that sustainable economic transformation depends on financial systems capable of allocating capital to sectors that generate productivity gains rather than merely protecting accumulated wealth.

A Market Sending Two Powerful Signals

June’s VFEX statistics therefore represent more than a successful month for alternative investments.

They demonstrate that Zimbabwe’s capital markets are becoming broader, more sophisticated and increasingly capable of mobilising domestic savings through modern investment instruments.

At the same time, they expose an economy where investors continue making rational decisions within an environment characterised by limited credit creation, persistent currency uncertainty and insufficient incentives for productive investment.

History suggests that no country has achieved sustained industrialisation through property investment alone. Britain relied on deep financial markets to finance the Industrial Revolution. Germany’s universal banking system underpinned its manufacturing strength. Japan, South Korea and Taiwan channelled domestic savings into factories, technology and exports before property booms emerged as a consequence of rising prosperity.

Zimbabwe’s expanding REIT market is therefore both an achievement and a warning. It reflects the growing maturity of the country’s capital markets, but it also illustrates a deeper structural imbalance. The economy has become increasingly efficient at preserving wealth through property, yet remains constrained in its ability to transform savings into productive capital capable of driving industrialisation, export growth and long-term economic development.

Until banking reform, currency reform and investment policy work together to restore that balance, property will continue to perform a role it was never intended to play—not merely as real estate, but as Zimbabwe’s most trusted form of money.