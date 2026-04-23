Kamativi Mining Company Drives Local Economic Revival Through SME Contracts in Lithium Expansion

HWANGE — Kamativi Mining Company (KMC) is accelerating a shift toward inclusive local economic development, awarding contracts to community-based businesses as part of a broader strategy to embed value within the Hwange District’s emerging lithium economy.

The move represents a departure from conventional corporate social responsibility (CSR) models, positioning local enterprise participation at the centre of KMC’s operational framework. By directly integrating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into its supply chain, the company is responding to long-standing calls from the Kamativi community for more tangible economic benefits linked to mining activities.

KMC’s approach focuses on expanding procurement opportunities for local firms across key operational areas, including logistics, construction, and site maintenance. This model aligns with Zimbabwe’s industrialisation agenda, particularly the Education 5.0 policy, which emphasises innovation, skills development, and value chain integration.

Alongside supply chain inclusion, the company is reinforcing its infrastructure and employment commitments. KMC has already invested in community development projects such as the rehabilitation of solar-powered boreholes and the refurbishment of local healthcare facilities. At peak production, the mine is expected to employ more than 1,200 workers, with priority given to residents from surrounding communities.

The initiative also coincides with KMC’s adoption of global responsible mining standards, including participation in independent audits under frameworks such as the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA). These standards emphasise stakeholder engagement, transparency, and community inclusion—factors increasingly seen as critical to maintaining a mine’s social licence to operate.

For Kamativi, a town that experienced prolonged economic decline following the closure of its historic tin mine, the renewed activity is beginning to generate broader economic spillovers. The awarding of contracts to local businesses is creating new revenue streams, stimulating SME growth, and contributing to regional economic recovery beyond direct mine employment.

The development reflects a wider trend across Zimbabwe’s mining sector, where operators are under growing pressure to ensure that mineral extraction translates into inclusive growth, local beneficiation, and sustainable economic outcomes for host communities.