EcoCash launches Diaspora Wallet to transform how Zimbabweans abroad support families at home

LONDON – Zimbabwe’s leading mobile financial services platform, EcoCash, has launched a new Diaspora Wallet aimed at changing how Zimbabweans living overseas send financial support home by allowing them to pay directly for goods and services in Zimbabwe.

The new service, unveiled at Zimfest Live in Northampton, the United Kingdom’s largest Zimbabwean cultural festival, enables members of the diaspora to move beyond traditional remittance transfers, giving them greater control and visibility over how funds are used.

According to NewZWire.com, the EcoCash Diaspora Wallet allows Zimbabweans abroad to use the EcoCash Super App to pay a wide range of local expenses, including school fees, electricity bills, ZESA tokens, airtime and data purchases, DStv subscriptions, merchant payments and other household obligations.

Unlike conventional remittance services where money is transferred to relatives or intermediaries who then manage payments, the new platform allows users to settle bills directly from overseas. Each transaction generates instant confirmation, providing users with assurance that payments have been successfully completed.

EcoCash said the wallet was designed to address one of the biggest challenges faced by diaspora communities — ensuring that money sent home reaches its intended purpose.

“For many people in the diaspora, sending money has traditionally meant handing over control once the transfer is complete,” EcoCash said.

“The Diaspora Wallet changes that experience by allowing customers to pay directly for goods and services from wherever they are in the world. Instead of simply sending cash, they can now settle school fees, pay utility bills, purchase groceries, buy airtime or data, pay merchants and support their families with confidence, knowing exactly how their money is being used.”

The service allows customers to register using an international mobile number, eliminating the need for a Zimbabwean SIM card, local bank account or physical presence in Zimbabwe.

Users can fund their wallets through international Visa and Mastercard payments. During the initial launch phase, customers in the UK and South Africa will also be able to access funding through Sasai Money Transfer, with additional payment channels expected to be introduced in future.

The launch comes as diaspora remittances continue to play a critical role in Zimbabwe’s economy. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe figures show that diaspora inflows have exceeded US$2 billion annually in recent years, making them one of the country’s largest sources of foreign currency.

EcoCash said the Diaspora Wallet will provide Zimbabweans abroad with a more convenient and transparent way to support families while reducing reliance on third parties.

The company added that all transactions are processed within its anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance systems, ensuring that the platform meets international financial standards.

The wallet is expected to support payments across key sectors including education, healthcare, household services and small business operations, strengthening the link between Zimbabwe’s diaspora community and the domestic economy.

The launch also reflects the growing competition among African fintech companies to capture diaspora financial flows by offering digital solutions that combine remittances, payments and financial services into a single platform.