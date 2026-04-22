Ariston Bets on New CEO as Turnaround Nears Inflection Point Amid Climate and Funding Pressure

HARARE – Ariston Holdings Limited has appointed Farai Madziva as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership transition the board says will steer the agro-industrial group through the final stage of its turnaround and capital-raising programme.

According to Equity Axis News, Madziva officially assumed the role following the departure of outgoing CEO Leon Nortier on 1 April 2026. The appointment was confirmed in a shareholder notice issued on 15 April, with the board emphasising continuity in operations and strategy.

Madziva brings more than 25 years of international experience across agronomy, horticulture, and large-scale agricultural operations, supported by an Executive MBA from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the Royal Agricultural University. His appointment signals a shift from restructuring to execution, as the company seeks to convert operational improvements into sustainable profitability.

Turnaround Progress but Losses Persist

Ariston has remained in loss-making territory for several years, although recent financial results indicate gradual improvement. The group reported a net loss of US$3.13 million for the financial year ended 30 September 2025, narrowing from US$4.28 million in FY2024. Interim results for the first half of FY2025 also showed a reduced loss of US$1.43 million, down from US$2.1 million in the comparable period.

While these figures point to cost discipline and operational stabilisation, Equity Axis News notes that the company has yet to return to profitability, underscoring the scale of the challenge facing the new CEO.

Weather Shock Hits Revenue

The fragile recovery was disrupted in the first quarter of FY2026, where revenue declined sharply by 58% following a 77% drop in tea production. The decline was attributed to excessive rainfall in the Chipinge region, compounded by working capital constraints that delayed critical farming activities.

Tea remains Ariston’s dominant revenue driver, accounting for approximately 63% of total sales. However, its heavy reliance on rainfall patterns exposes the group to significant climate-related volatility.

Macadamia Offers Growth Potential

In contrast, the company’s macadamia segment—contributing around 19% of revenue—continues to present a strong growth opportunity. Ariston is the largest macadamia producer in Zimbabwe, with over 450 hectares under cultivation.

Although volumes declined in the first quarter due to seasonal timing, management expects a stronger second half, with the main harvest commencing from March 2026. Firm global demand and improving prices could support earnings recovery, although exposure to commodity price fluctuations remains a key risk.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Constraints

Ariston’s balance sheet remains a critical constraint. The group holds total assets of approximately US$31.4 million, largely tied up in illiquid agricultural estates, including tea plantations and macadamia orchards.

Liquidity remains tight, with a ratio of 0.90 in the first half of FY2025, indicating limited headroom to meet short-term obligations. Notably, no capital expenditure was undertaken during the period, reflecting cash conservation measures amid ongoing restructuring.

Capital Raising in Focus

The board has indicated that the capital-raising programme is nearing completion, a development seen as essential to unlocking growth. Equity Axis News suggests the process may involve a mix of equity, debt financing, or strategic investment, aimed at improving working capital and funding operational upgrades.

Madziva’s appointment is widely viewed as aligned with this phase, positioning him to lead a better-capitalised business rather than initiate further restructuring.

Outlook

Ariston’s turnaround has shown measurable progress through cost reduction and operational stabilisation. However, structural challenges—including climate exposure, liquidity constraints, and incomplete capitalisation—continue to weigh on performance.

With the final phase of the turnaround now underway, the group’s ability to secure funding and execute its agricultural strategy will be critical. The full-year FY2026 results are expected to provide a clearer indication of whether the company can transition from recovery to sustained profitability, as Equity Axis News highlights.