Nedbank Zimbabwe Appoints Betty Murambadoro as Managing Director

HARARE – Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited has appointed seasoned banking executive Betty Murambadoro as its new Managing Director, signalling a leadership shift aimed at strengthening the bank’s strategic growth and market positioning.

The appointment was confirmed by the bank’s board, which expressed confidence in Murambadoro’s ability to steer the institution through its next phase of development in Zimbabwe’s evolving financial services sector.

Murambadoro brings extensive experience across corporate and investment banking, with a strong background in managing client portfolios within the mining sector. Her career has been defined by leading complex financial transactions, driving balance sheet expansion, and cultivating long-term relationships with corporate clients, government institutions, and international partners.

Her governance credentials are equally notable. She has previously participated in board-level activities at Standard Bank Eswatini and served as a board member at Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe as well as Stanbic Nominees, where she contributed to risk oversight, regulatory engagement, and corporate governance frameworks.

In a statement, the board said: “Betty is a highly respected leader with a deep understanding of our market. Her experience, judgement and stakeholder credibility position her well to lead the business with stability and purpose as we continue to execute our strategy.”

Murambadoro’s profile is further strengthened by international training in sustainable finance, environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, and corporate governance—areas increasingly critical in modern banking.

Her appointment comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s banking sector is navigating macroeconomic volatility, regulatory shifts, and growing demand for sustainable and innovative financial solutions. Industry observers say her blend of transactional expertise and governance experience could play a key role in reinforcing Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited’s competitive positioning in both corporate and institutional banking segments.