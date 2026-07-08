Stop moaning: Egypt’s ref excuses can’t obscure Argentina and Messi’s timeless genius

Tuesday’s nail-biting encounter between Argentina and Egypt should have been remembered for a spectacular footballing comeback. Instead, the post-match fallout has been utterly dominated by Egypt’s fury over what they claim was blatantly unfair refereeing.

It wasn’t just a claim though, as that single controversial moment at the death of the game became the focal point.

It even got me emotional because of how blatant the referee swept the foul under the rug and moved on with the game, as compared to when Argentina called for a review minutes before. But that one decision should not take light away from the fact that Argentina completely dominated Egypt, especially in the latter moments of the match

Not just Lionel Messi. Argentina as a whole.

Egypt scored two goals off a lapse in concentration because Argentina played such an aggressive brand of football. Not to take anything away from Egypt, but they were two counter-attack goals.

Argentina, on the other hand, looked like a team with purpose. Free-flowing passes, dissecting through-balls, and pressing at every second of the game. A majority of that match was spent in Egypt’s half, and the driving force behind those attacks was undoubtedly Lionel Messi.

At 38-year old, Messi showed why many still consider him the GOAT, despite having all the “Fifa Golden Boy” conspiracy theories behind him.

Messi missed a penalty in the first half but then proceeded to make up for it by playing like he was a 19-year-old back at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, weaving and swerving through the Egyptian defence. But like those days at Barcelona, Messi had a support system around him that cannot be ignored in Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, and Julian Alvarez.

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Haissem Hassan gave De Paul a heap of trouble off the right flank before the Egyptian went off injured, which brought on the Argentine substitute Lautaro Martinez in the 66th minute.

Martinez changed the game with his presence alone and added to the aura Messi already played with. Together, Argentina looked like champions clawing back from the grave, and not some impostors who didn’t belong on the biggest stage in football.

It is a shame that the referee’s decision has somehow overshadowed their performance on Tuesday evening. They didn’t need that decision; Argentina would have closed the game inside 97 minutes anyway.

If I had to compare Argentina as a unit to Portugal, there are lightyears between them. Portugal also have big names like Bruno Fernandes, who completely wet the bed this World Cup.

Like Messi for Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of focus for Portugal. But unlike Messi with Argentina, CR7 didn’t receive the same level of support from his teammates. Neither did he play with the same vigour during the course of this tournament as the Argentine captain.

Messi was not all hype; he delivered. Ronaldo sat around the 18-yard box and waited for opportunities, while Messi created them and even scored a peach of a goal at a clutch moment when his team needed a captain.

The pressure was visible on his face after missing the first-half penalty which would have levelled the game. But then he geared up, and the entire match shifted.

The GOAT debate for this era, between CR7 and Messi, has been settled after Tuesday’s performance. There is no doubt that, even on the dark side of his 30s, Messi is still one of the most influential players in world football.

Source: IOL