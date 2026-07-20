Tigere Emerges as Liquidity Leader as Zimbabwe’s Listed Investment Universe Shrinks

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s capital markets are entering a new phase where liquidity is becoming one of the most valuable assets for investors, with Tigere Property Fund emerging as a leading example of how a listed entity can convert market participation into a strategic funding advantage.

The real estate investment trust recorded an 11.2% share turnover ratio during the first half of 2026, making it the most actively traded listed property security and ranking third across the broader Zimbabwean listed market. The performance highlights a growing reality within Zimbabwe’s capital markets: as the number of investable securities declines, investors are increasingly placing a premium on assets that combine quality fundamentals with the ability to absorb and recycle capital efficiently.

According to market analysis by Equity Axis, Zimbabwe’s listed investment environment is becoming increasingly constrained, with fewer counters offering the combination of operational strength, market depth and liquidity required by institutional investors.

“Tigere’s performance demonstrates that liquidity is no longer simply a by-product of market activity; it has become an important investment characteristic in its own right,” Equity Axis noted in its market commentary.

The fund’s turnover performance placed it ahead of several established listed companies and other real estate securities, highlighting the changing dynamics within Zimbabwe’s equity markets where trading depth is becoming a key differentiator.

Liquidity Becomes a Scarce Financial Asset

For decades, investors traditionally assessed listed companies through conventional financial measures such as earnings growth, dividend performance, asset quality and valuation metrics. While these remain essential, market participants are increasingly recognising that another factor has become strategically important: whether investors can efficiently enter and exit an investment position.

Liquidity determines how easily capital can move.

A security may possess strong underlying assets, attractive valuations and reliable earnings, but if investors cannot buy or sell meaningful positions without significantly affecting market prices, its attractiveness to institutional investors becomes limited.

This challenge is becoming increasingly relevant in Zimbabwe, where the listed market has experienced structural changes over recent years, including delistings, migrations between exchanges and ownership concentration across several counters.

The result has been a smaller pool of securities capable of accommodating significant allocations from pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers and institutional investors.

In such an environment, liquidity becomes a competitive advantage.

Tigere’s Growing Market Footprint

Tigere’s latest trading statistics demonstrate the relationship between ownership expansion and market liquidity.

The fund’s unitholder base increased by 21.8% year to date, rising from 931 investors at the end of 2025 to 1,177 investors by June 2026.

This expansion has strengthened the fund’s free float, which increased to 37.8%, creating a broader ownership structure and supporting more consistent trading activity.

A wider investor base reduces concentration risk and improves market efficiency because transactions are driven by a larger number of participants rather than a small group of dominant holders.

Equity Axis highlighted that this broadening participation is significant because sustainable liquidity depends on structural market depth rather than isolated trading events.

Why Liquidity Matters for Businesses and Investors

Liquidity is often misunderstood as merely a measure of trading volume. In reality, it has direct economic value.

For investors, liquid securities provide flexibility. Portfolio managers can adjust investment positions more efficiently, manage risk more effectively and respond faster to changing market conditions.

For companies and listed investment vehicles, liquidity can reduce the cost of capital.

A security with active secondary market participation is generally more attractive when raising new capital because investors have greater confidence that their holdings can be converted into cash when required.

This becomes particularly important for property investment vehicles such as REITs, where growth often depends on acquiring additional assets, expanding portfolios and accessing capital markets.

Tigere’s market activity demonstrates how liquidity can become part of a company’s strategic capital allocation framework rather than simply a performance statistic.

Strong Fundamentals Supporting Market Confidence

The increased market interest in Tigere is not based solely on trading activity.

The fund combines several characteristics increasingly valued by investors, including United States dollar-denominated rental income, quarterly distributions, a debt-free capital structure and exposure to income-generating real estate assets.

In an economy where investors continue to prioritise preservation of value and predictable income streams, hard currency-linked assets have become increasingly attractive.

The fund’s ability to provide both income stability and market liquidity places it in a relatively unique position within Zimbabwe’s listed property sector.

Traditional property investments often involve a trade-off between income stability and liquidity. Investors may hold quality physical assets but face challenges converting them into cash quickly.

Listed property vehicles address this challenge by combining real estate exposure with exchange-based trading.

Zimbabwe’s Capital Market Transformation

The significance of Tigere’s performance extends beyond one investment vehicle.

Zimbabwe’s capital markets are undergoing structural transformation, where the ability to attract and retain institutional capital increasingly depends on market efficiency.

Companies and funds that improve ownership diversity, increase free float and encourage active trading are likely to command greater investor attention.

The future leaders of Zimbabwe’s listed market may therefore not only be businesses that generate strong profits, but those that create efficient channels through which capital can move.

As Equity Axis observed, the market is increasingly rewarding securities that offer both fundamental value and investability.

The Strategic Importance of Market Depth

A healthy capital market requires more than listed companies; it requires active participation.

Without sufficient liquidity, price discovery becomes weaker, transaction costs increase and investors become more cautious about committing capital.

For Zimbabwe, rebuilding deeper capital markets will require encouraging more listings, improving investor participation, strengthening corporate governance and creating products that appeal to both domestic and international investors.

Tigere’s growth illustrates the importance of market design.

Liquidity is not created overnight. It develops through transparent reporting, consistent distributions, investor engagement and confidence in the underlying business model.

Tigere’s performance during the first half of 2026 represents more than a strong trading result. It reflects a broader shift in how investors evaluate opportunities within Zimbabwe’s capital markets.

As the investable universe becomes smaller, liquidity is emerging as a strategic asset.

The ability to attract capital, support trading activity and provide investors with confidence that their positions can be efficiently managed is becoming just as important as earnings growth and asset quality.

For Zimbabwe’s next generation of listed market leaders, success will increasingly depend on two forms of performance: operational excellence and capital market efficiency.

Tigere’s experience demonstrates that in a constrained investment environment, liquidity itself can become a source of competitive advantage.