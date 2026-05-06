Mnangagwa Urges Unity as Chiwenga, Mohadi Snub Key Politburo Meeting Amid Term Extension Row

HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for unity within ZANU-PF amid conspicuous absences from top party leadership and growing internal tensions linked to a controversial constitutional amendment that could extend his stay in office.

The appeal came during the ruling party’s 392nd Politburo session held at its headquarters in Harare, a meeting overshadowed by the absence of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and fellow Vice President Kembo Mohadi. Their failure to attend has fuelled speculation of deepening factional divisions within the party’s upper ranks.

Mnangagwa, who is also ZANU-PF’s First Secretary, urged party members to remain cohesive and focused on strengthening the party’s structures, even as questions mount over the proposed constitutional changes.

“Once again I express my appreciation to you, the Politburo and all grassroots structures of our party for the dedication, zeal and focus being demonstrated in the execution of party work,” Mnangagwa said.

“Collectively, our efforts are guaranteeing institutional strength, growing the membership base, as well as popularising programmes and projects.”

However, the President’s remarks come at a time when critics—both within and outside the party—argue that the push to amend the Constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s current term risks undermining democratic principles and exacerbating internal discord.

Political observers note that the absence of Chiwenga, widely viewed as a key power broker within ZANU-PF, signals possible resistance to the proposed changes. Mohadi’s absence has further intensified concerns over unity within the leadership.

In his address, Mnangagwa sought to project stability and continuity, emphasising the need for vigilance and cohesion.

“Let us remain united, vigilant and resolute as we consolidate the gains of the people’s revolution and the national development agenda,” he said.

He added that his administration would remain committed to national development and improving citizens’ livelihoods, despite mounting economic and political pressures.

“To this end, I want to emphasise that under the Second Republic, ZANU-PF will never divert from the ongoing agenda to unite, develop and lead the nation towards a better life for all, no matter the challenges.”

The developments come as Zimbabwe faces increasing scrutiny over governance, economic management, and adherence to constitutional norms, with opposition parties warning that any attempt to extend presidential terms could trigger a broader political crisis.