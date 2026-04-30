Tokyo Sexwale Emerges as Potential Challenger to Motsepe in ANC Leadership Debate

JOHANNESBURG – Former Gauteng Premier Tokyo Sexwale has emerged as a potential contender in internal discussions over the future leadership of the African National Congress (ANC), as speculation grows ahead of the party’s next elective conference, according to a South African publication.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to step down at the conference next year, conversations within party structures are beginning to take shape—despite official calls to defer succession debates until after the upcoming local government elections.

According to party insiders, some ANC branches are weighing Sexwale’s candidacy against that of businessman Patrice Motsepe, who has been linked to a separate leadership push. Informal engagements, reportedly led by members of the ANC Veterans League, are said to be assessing the political credentials of both figures.

An ANC member in KwaZulu-Natal, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that these internal discussions have increasingly favoured Sexwale, citing his alignment with the party’s “Through the Eye of the Needle” framework—a guideline used by the ANC to evaluate leadership candidates based on integrity, experience, and commitment to transformation.

A leaked internal document circulating within party structures outlines a detailed profile of Sexwale, positioning him as a strong candidate for the presidency. The document highlights his liberation struggle background, noting his role as a member of Umkhonto we Sizwe and his imprisonment on Robben Island alongside leaders such as Nelson Mandela.

The memo argues that these credentials demonstrate a longstanding commitment and discipline, aligning with the ANC’s emphasis on proven dedication to the struggle. It also points to Sexwale’s governance experience, including his tenure as Premier of Gauteng and later as Minister of Human Settlements, as evidence of administrative capability and political maturity.

In addition, the document characterises Sexwale as a leader of strong ethical standing, suggesting that his profile could help restore public confidence in both the party and state institutions.

However, the emergence of Sexwale’s name comes amid scrutiny of Motsepe’s perceived campaign. Critics within the party have questioned his lack of formal struggle credentials, noting that he was not involved in the liberation movement during the apartheid era.

ANC Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane dismissed reports of an organised campaign backing Motsepe, insisting that the party does not recognise personality-driven contests at this stage.

“There is nothing in the ANC called the Motsepe campaign. We do not have personality contests. The ANC has internal processes that guide how members decide on leadership,” Mokonyane said, adding that the party remains focused on preparations for local government elections.

Motsepe has previously denied political ambitions, stating that his contributions to South Africa’s development do not depend on holding public office. He has also emphasised his ongoing philanthropic work through the Motsepe Foundation, which supports initiatives across multiple sectors.

Nonetheless, a platform linked to his supporters, PM27-Savumelana, has recently launched a website and opened offices in Johannesburg, fuelling continued speculation about his potential involvement in party leadership.

Neither Sexwale nor ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

As internal dynamics continue to evolve, the ANC’s leadership question is likely to remain a focal point in the lead-up to its elective conference, even as the party officially prioritises electoral preparations in the near term.