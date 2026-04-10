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UrbanObserver
Friday, April 10, 2026
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Movies
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
TV Shows
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Music
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Celebrity
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Scandals
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Drama
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Lifestyle
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Health
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Technology
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
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Movies
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
TV Shows
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Music
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Celebrity
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Scandals
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Drama
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Lifestyle
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Health
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
Technology
Chivayo hits back at criticism over ‘bereavement’ donation
News
April 10, 2026
0
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has lashed out at social media...
Chivayo divorce settled, court orders US$5m maintenance
Dating & Relationships
April 10, 2026
0
The High Court has brought finality to the high-profile...
Mid-Cycle Strain, Not Collapse: Rethinking the Econet–Cassava–Liquid Narrative
Science & Technology
April 10, 2026
0
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe...
Mnangagwa Splits Lands Ministry, Appoints Haritatos in Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Agriculture & Environment
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet...
Mnangagwa Sacks State Intelligence Chief, Appoints Veteran Diplomat in Major Security Shake-Up
Main Headline
April 10, 2026
0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Central Intelligence...
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