Zimbabwe Consumer ETF Rally Driven by Two Stocks as Market Concentration Deepens — Equity Axis

HARARE — Zimbabwe’s consumer equities market delivered strong headline returns in 2025, but underlying data from the Datvest Consumer ETF points to a more complex reality of concentration risk, currency divergence, and limited market depth, according to Equity Axis.

Strong Returns Mask Structural Imbalances

The Datvest Modified Consumer Staples Exchange Traded Fund recorded a 45% year-on-year increase in fair value, with net assets rising from ZWG 7.26 million to ZWG 9.40 million for the year ended 31 December 2025. This performance exceeded the 28% gain recorded by the ZSE All Share Index, indicating that the fund outperformed the broader market.

However, while the return appears robust on the surface, a deeper assessment suggests that performance was not driven by broad-based sector growth, but rather by a narrow group of dominant stocks.

Delta and Innscor Dominate Portfolio Outcomes

The ETF’s portfolio is heavily concentrated in Delta Corporation and Innscor Africa, which together account for over 72% of total equity holdings. Delta’s share price rose by 47.8%, reflecting sustained demand across its beverages portfolio and its strong positioning in the consumer market. Innscor delivered an even more pronounced 107.3% increase, driven by investor optimism around its diversified food production and distribution platform.

This concentration effectively means that the ETF behaves as a blended proxy of these two companies, rather than a diversified consumer sector instrument. The remaining holdings contribute only marginally to overall performance.

Currency Dynamics and Exchange Divergence

A defining feature of Zimbabwe’s capital markets in 2025 was the divergence between the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX). The VFEX All Share Index gained 70%, significantly outperforming the ZSE’s 28%.

This gap reflects sustained investor preference for USD-denominated assets, which are perceived as more stable relative to local currency instruments.

The ETF’s exposure to this dynamic diminished following the delisting of National Foods Holdings from the VFEX in January 2025. As a result, the fund became fully ZSE-denominated, increasing its vulnerability to local currency risk and reducing its appeal to investors seeking hard-currency exposure.

Diverging Fortunes Within the Consumer Sector

The ETF’s underlying holdings provide a clear view of shifting dynamics within Zimbabwe’s consumer economy. While manufacturing and production-oriented firms such as Delta and Innscor have shown resilience and growth, the formal retail segment has come under significant pressure.

OK Zimbabwe experienced a 75% decline in share price, signalling weakening investor confidence in formal grocery retail. Its weighting in the ETF has consequently become negligible, underscoring its limited influence on returns.

This divergence suggests that informal markets and alternative retail channels are increasingly displacing traditional supermarket models, reshaping the competitive landscape.

Subscale Fund Reflects Early-Stage Market Development

Despite its outperformance, the Datvest ETF remains small in absolute terms. With a net asset value of approximately USD 348,000, it falls significantly short of the scale typically required to attract institutional investors.

The composition of its investor base reinforces this limitation. Although the fund has nearly 1,000 unitholders, a majority of its value is concentrated among a small group of large investors. This creates potential liquidity risks, as significant redemptions by a few participants could materially affect pricing.

According to Equity Axis, this structure reflects the early-stage nature of Zimbabwe’s collective investment schemes market, where retail participation dominates and institutional adoption remains limited.

Governance Strength Amid Market Constraints

One notable strength of the ETF is its clean, unqualified audit opinion, which stands out in a market where financial reporting is often complicated by currency volatility and valuation challenges.

The fund’s asset base, consisting primarily of listed equities and cash, allows for straightforward mark-to-market valuation under observable pricing conditions. This transparency enhances credibility and reduces estimation risk. However, while governance standards are strong, they do not offset the broader structural limitations of scale and market participation.

A Proxy for Market Structure Rather Than Diversification

The Datvest Consumer ETF ultimately serves as a reflection of Zimbabwe’s capital market structure, rather than a fully diversified investment vehicle. Its performance highlights the dominance of a few large corporates, the growing importance of currency considerations in asset allocation, and the limited depth of the domestic investment landscape.

As Equity Axis observes, the fund’s results provide less insight into diversification benefits and more into the underlying mechanics shaping returns in Zimbabwe’s equity market.