World shares mixed and oil prices retreat after the latest flare in Iran tensions

HONG KONG — World shares were mixed Tuesday, following losses on Wall Street after U.S. stocks retreated from record highs.

Oil prices fell back after rising earlier on escalating tensions in the war between the U.S. and Iran.

U.S. futures edged more than 0.2% higher.

In early European trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.8% to 10,280.87. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.6% to 8,026.89, while Germany’s DAX gained 1% to 24,232.45.

Asian regional trading was thin, with markets in Japan, South Korea and mainland China closed for holidays.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8% to 25,898.61, while Taiwan’s Taiex gained 0.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 8,680.50 after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.35%, saying conflict in the Middle East had sharply increased fuel and commodity prices that were already adding to inflation. The cash rate hike on Tuesday was the Reserve Bank of Australia’s third quarter percentage point rise this year.

The bank said Australia’s inflation for the year through March was 4.6%. The bank manipulates interest rates to steer inflation toward a target band of 2% to 3%.

India’s Sensex lost 0.4%.

The fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was tested Monday after the U.S. military said it had sank six Iranian small boats targeting civilian ships, while two U.S.-flagged ships successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

The key waterway for oil and gas tranport remains largely closed despite repeated demands from the U.S. for Iran to reopen the strait and as the United States imposed a sea blockade on Iranian ports. U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom” plan under which the United States would help guide stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz began on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell $2.30 to $112.14 per barrel. It surged above $114 a barrel on Monday, gaining nearly 6%. Before the war began in late February, it was trading near $70.

Benchmark U.S. crude slipped $3.08 to $103.34 per barrel.

Talks on a permanent end to war have stalled. Tensions escalated when the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. ally, said it came under attack from Iran for the first time since the ceasefire last month.

“We are seeing the first signs of the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran breaking down amid a re-escalation in the Persian Gulf,” ING Bank analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a note Tuesday.

“Continuation of ‘Project Freedom’ risks further escalation,” they wrote. “Any relief from stranded vessels making their way through the Strait will be temporary, with very few inbound vessels moving into the Persian Gulf.”

On Monday, Wall Street closed lower with the benchmark S&P 500 slipping 0.4% from its latest record heights to 7,200.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% to 48,941.90, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 0.2% to 25,067.80.

Shares of GameStop sank 10.1% after it said it wants to acquire eBay, which has a market value that’s roughly four times of GameStop’s.

The U.S. dollar rose to 157.46 Japanese yen from 157.25 yen. The euro was trading at $1.1686, down from $1.1689.

Source: AP