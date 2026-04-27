Zimbabwe Showcases Tourism Potential at ZITF 2026 Amid Governance Concerns

BULAWAYO – Zimbabwe’s flagship trade and tourism showcase, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2026, has once again highlighted the country’s ambition to position itself as a competitive global destination. However, the event has unfolded against a backdrop of growing debate over governance and the country’s international image.

The annual fair, held in Bulawayo, was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa alongside Duma Boko. Delegations from Europe, Asia, and across the African continent attended, underlining the event’s regional and international significance.

Tourism Sector Showcases Innovation

This year’s edition of ZITF drew strong participation from local and international exhibitors, with a focus on innovation across Zimbabwe’s tourism value chain. Exhibitions highlighted the country’s diverse offerings, ranging from wildlife and heritage tourism to emerging urban and cultural experiences.

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi toured the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority stand, commending stakeholders for their creativity and commitment to promoting the sector.

She emphasised that Zimbabwe remains open for tourism and investment, signalling the government’s intent to reposition the country as a leading destination in the region.

Mzembi Case Casts Shadow

Despite the positive momentum at the fair, concerns have emerged within industry circles over the continued incarceration of former tourism minister Walter Mzembi.

Mzembi, who returned to Zimbabwe in June under expectations of engaging with authorities, has remained in custody for an extended period. His anticipated sentencing, reportedly expected in the coming weeks, is being closely monitored by both domestic and international observers.

During his tenure, Mzembi played a prominent role in elevating Zimbabwe’s tourism profile, including overseeing the country’s successful co-hosting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly in 2013. Many stakeholders in the sector continue to regard him as a key figure in Zimbabwe’s tourism development.

Industry Raises Concerns Over Perception

Tourism analysts and stakeholders have expressed concern that the ongoing legal situation could affect Zimbabwe’s international perception at a time when the country is actively courting investors and visitors.

Some argue that the juxtaposition of a high-profile tourism showcase with unresolved political and legal matters sends mixed signals to the global market.

“Tourism is not only about destinations and infrastructure; it is also about confidence,” said one industry participant at ZITF. “Investors and travellers look at the broader governance environment, including the rule of law and institutional stability.”

Observers note that issues surrounding transparency, judicial processes, and political risk can influence investor decisions, particularly in sectors such as tourism that rely heavily on international confidence.

Balancing Image and Reality

The debate surrounding ZITF 2026 reflects a broader challenge for Zimbabwe: aligning its economic ambitions with perceptions of governance and policy consistency.

While the fair has successfully demonstrated the country’s tourism potential—through strong participation, innovative exhibits, and renewed marketing efforts—questions remain about whether these gains can be fully realised without addressing underlying concerns.

Regional comparisons underscore the importance of policy clarity and stability. Countries such as Rwanda and South Africa have leveraged consistent governance frameworks to build strong tourism brands, attracting sustained investment and visitor growth.

Outlook for the Sector

As ZITF 2026 concludes, Zimbabwe’s tourism sector finds itself at a critical juncture. The country’s natural attractions, cultural heritage, and industry innovation continue to offer significant potential for growth.

However, industry stakeholders suggest that maintaining credibility in global markets will require more than promotional efforts. Addressing governance concerns and ensuring policy consistency may prove equally important in shaping the sector’s future trajectory.

For now, ZITF 2026 stands as both a showcase of opportunity and a reminder of the complex interplay between national image and economic ambition.