Chivayo lashes out at Coltart over criticism of ZITF Hulking appearance with presidents

BULAWAYO – Tender magnate Wicknell Chivayo fired back at Bulawayo mayor David Coltart on Monday after the opposition politician questioned his presence alongside President Emmerson Mnangagwa and visiting Botswana President Duma Boko during a tour of exhibition stands at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo last week.

Coltart, who is a councillor for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), described the spectacle as “unedifying” in a post on X, questioning why the two vice presidents – Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi – who were both present at ZITF, did not accompany the presidents instead.

“Mr Chivayo holds no public office, runs no discernible business employing great numbers of people and has not demonstrated any particular ingenuity or innovation,” Coltart wrote.

“The manner he flaunts his wealth – the source of which remains a mystery to most Zimbabweans – has deeply angered millions of Zimbabweans who are struggling to pay school fees or obtain basic medical care. This is the reason his presence in the company of both presidents was unfortunate to say the least.”

Chivayo, in a lengthy and combative response, accused Coltart of making “nauseating and mischievous” remarks and turned the attack on Bulawayo’s service delivery record under opposition governance.

“I then understood why the opposition-run Bulawayo City Council has dismally failed to provide the most basic services such as clean water for its own long-suffering residents,” he said.

Chivayo insisted it was “entirely His Excellency’s decision and prerogative” to include anyone in his entourage based on “the value and contribution they bring to any given occasion.”

“I am a businessman and philanthropist with vast interests in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and across the African continent, and there is absolutely nothing amiss, inexplicable or even disrespectful for the two presidents to be accompanied by a businessman at a business trade fair,” Chivayo said.

Writing on X, he also offered a procedural explanation for why the vice presidents were not seen alongside the heads of state, saying the presidium routinely splits into multiple groups at such events to ensure broader coverage of exhibition stands.

“The president tours certain stands accompanied by ministers, businessmen, foreign delegates and other dignitaries. The first lady separately tours exhibitions aligned to her own areas of interest and passion while the two vice presidents each separately tour their own designated exhibition stands,” he said.

Chivayo accused Coltart of “purely racist sensational claims which are typical of the opposition” and said ZITF 2026 had been “a resounding success and a declaration to the world that Zimbabwe is open for business.”

“Do not confuse your bitterness with business, Your Worship,” he told the mayor.

Chivayo’s proximity to the presidency has long attracted scrutiny. He has received several high-value government contracts and has been a prominent public donor, including gifting ambulances to government hospitals.

The 45-year-old’s personal fortune and the origins of his business interests have been the subject of persistent public questions.

Source: ZimLive