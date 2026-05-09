The Case for a Clear ROI Framework for Infrastructure and Transport Projects in Zimbabwe

Infrastructure Investment at a Fiscal Crossroads

Zimbabwe’s transport infrastructure system is standing at a defining moment shaped by fiscal constraints, ageing public assets, rising construction costs, and shifting development priorities. From the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) network to the Harare–Beitbridge Highway corridor and urban road systems in cities such as Harare, Bulawayo, and Mutare, the question is no longer simply about building infrastructure, but about whether every dollar spent produces measurable economic value.

By Brighton Musonza

In an environment where public finances are stretched, donor funding is selective, and private capital remains cautious, infrastructure investment decisions increasingly require a disciplined return-on-investment (ROI) framework. Without it, capital allocation risks becoming politically driven, fragmented, and inefficient, rather than strategically aligned to national development outcomes.

The Challenge of Competing Priorities in a Constrained Fiscal Environment

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure financing model is shaped by overlapping pressures. The Treasury operates under persistent fiscal deficits, while public entities such as the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) face limitations in revenue mobilisation due to fuel levy volatility and informal sector dominance in transport usage.

At the same time, competing priorities continue to expand. Urban road rehabilitation competes with rural access roads, rail revival projects compete with port and corridor logistics investments, and water infrastructure competes with energy transmission upgrades. In practice, this creates a situation where projects are often prioritised on urgency or visibility rather than long-term economic return.

For example, the resurfacing of selected Harare arterial roads may be politically visible and immediately impactful, but a cost-benefit comparison with upgrading the Beitbridge–Chirundu freight corridor could reveal vastly different economic multipliers in terms of trade efficiency and export competitiveness.

The Hidden Cost of Fragmented Capital Planning

One of the structural weaknesses in Zimbabwe’s infrastructure system is the absence of a unified, data-driven capital allocation framework. Infrastructure spending is frequently treated as a budgetary necessity rather than a strategic investment portfolio.

This leads to inefficiencies such as partial road rehabilitation that does not address full lifecycle costs, or rail rehabilitation efforts that are not fully integrated with freight demand patterns. The result is underperforming assets that consume public funds without generating proportional economic return.

A practical example is the recurring maintenance cycle on sections of the Harare–Chitungwiza road network, where periodic patchwork repairs are conducted instead of full structural rehabilitation. While this approach spreads limited budgets, it increases long-term lifecycle costs and reduces transport efficiency for commuters and small businesses.

Macroeconomic Pressures and Rising Project Costs

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure delivery environment is heavily influenced by macroeconomic volatility. Exchange rate fluctuations, imported material dependency, and constrained access to foreign currency have significantly increased the cost of capital projects.

Construction materials such as cement, steel, bitumen, and heavy machinery components are largely indexed to global or USD-linked pricing. This means that even when local inflation stabilises, infrastructure costs continue to rise in real terms.

For instance, road construction projects under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) have faced cost escalations due to fuel price volatility and imported equipment shortages, leading to extended project timelines and budget overruns. In such an environment, failure to prioritise high-return projects results in capital dilution across low-impact initiatives.

Labour Constraints and Institutional Capacity Gaps

Beyond financial constraints, Zimbabwe’s infrastructure sector faces capacity challenges in both technical and managerial execution. Engineering expertise within some public agencies is stretched, while private contractors often face skills shortages and limited access to modern project management systems.

This affects both project delivery speed and quality assurance. For example, delays in major highway rehabilitation projects are often linked not only to funding gaps but also to procurement bottlenecks and contractor capacity limitations.

A structured ROI framework would allow institutions such as the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to better sequence projects based on delivery feasibility, not just political or geographic equity considerations.

Why ROI Thinking Matters for National Development

In a constrained fiscal environment, infrastructure must be treated as an economic multiplier rather than a cost centre. A clear ROI framework enables the government to evaluate projects based on measurable outcomes such as reduced logistics costs, improved travel time, enhanced trade flow, job creation, and regional economic integration.

For example, upgrading the Beira Corridor rail and road linkage could significantly reduce transport costs for mining exports from the Midlands and northern regions. The economic return is not just in infrastructure quality but in improved export competitiveness for lithium, chrome, and tobacco.

Similarly, urban mass transit investments in Harare, if properly structured, could reduce congestion costs, improve productivity, and lower fuel consumption for thousands of daily commuters. These benefits are quantifiable but often underrepresented in traditional budgeting processes.

Building a Structured ROI Framework for Infrastructure

A robust infrastructure ROI framework in Zimbabwe would require a shift from input-based budgeting to outcome-based capital planning. This begins with defining measurable national and regional economic indicators that each project must influence.

Transport infrastructure, for instance, should be evaluated not only on construction cost but on its impact on GDP contribution per corridor, freight efficiency per kilometre, and time savings per commuter segment. Agricultural logistics routes should be assessed based on post-harvest loss reduction and market access improvements for rural farmers.

In practical terms, this means that a road linking a high-density farming region in Mashonaland Central to export hubs should be prioritised not simply because of its physical condition, but because of its measurable contribution to agricultural productivity and export earnings.

Scenario Planning and Investment Trade-Offs

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure planning also requires stronger scenario modelling to understand trade-offs between competing investments. With limited capital, every major project displaces another potential investment.

For instance, allocating funds to urban road resurfacing in Harare may delay investment in rail freight rehabilitation that could reduce national fuel import dependency. A scenario-based ROI model would allow policymakers to evaluate these trade-offs transparently.

This approach would also help manage uncertainty in donor funding and public-private partnerships, particularly in sectors such as toll road concessions and energy-linked transport corridors.

Aligning Public and Private Sector Investment Logic

One of the most effective ways to improve infrastructure ROI in Zimbabwe is through deeper alignment between public infrastructure priorities and private sector economic activity.

Mining companies, agricultural exporters, and logistics firms already have implicit infrastructure preferences based on operational cost structures. A structured engagement framework between government and industry could help identify high-impact corridors such as the Hwange–Victoria Falls tourism route or the lithium export routes from Bikita and Goromonzi.

By integrating private sector demand data into national infrastructure planning, the government can prioritise projects that unlock real economic activity rather than symbolic development.

Transparency, Accountability, and Public Value

A key weakness in infrastructure delivery systems in many developing economies, including Zimbabwe, is limited transparency in how projects are selected and evaluated. A clear ROI framework would strengthen public accountability by making it explicit why certain projects are funded over others.

This is particularly important in a context where infrastructure spending is financed through a combination of taxation, borrowing, and quasi-fiscal arrangements. Citizens and businesses need to see not only where money is spent, but what economic value is generated in return.

Conclusion: Infrastructure as an Economic Portfolio

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure future cannot be built on fragmented budgeting or politically driven project selection. It must evolve into a disciplined investment system where every road, rail line, bridge, or transport corridor is evaluated as part of a national economic portfolio.

A clear ROI framework does not reduce infrastructure to numbers alone; rather, it ensures that scarce fiscal resources are directed toward projects that generate the highest possible national return in productivity, trade efficiency, and economic inclusion.

In a country where infrastructure determines the cost of doing business, access to markets, and regional competitiveness, the quality of capital allocation decisions today will define Zimbabwe’s economic trajectory for decades to come.