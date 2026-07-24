Public Policy Advisory: Repositioning Agriculture as the Foundation of Zimbabwe’s Industrial Recovery and Economic Transformation

Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector must be repositioned from a traditional food production activity into a strategic economic pillar capable of driving industrialisation, export growth, employment creation and rural transformation.

By Brighton Musonza

Agriculture has historically been the foundation of Zimbabwe’s industrial economy. Cotton supported textile manufacturing, livestock sustained meat and leather industries, sugar supported food processing and ethanol production, while grain production powered milling, stockfeed and food manufacturing. The decline of these interconnected value chains contributed significantly to deindustrialisation, rising imports and reduced economic diversification.

The policy challenge is therefore not simply to increase agricultural output. Zimbabwe must rebuild an integrated agro-industrial ecosystem where agricultural production is connected to manufacturing, technology, finance and export markets.

This transformation requires not only sector-specific reforms but also broader macroeconomic stability. A predictable monetary environment is essential because agriculture depends on long production cycles, significant upfront investment and confidence in future returns. Currency reform, including the transition towards a credible single-currency framework supported by strong monetary discipline, should therefore be viewed as an essential component of agricultural transformation.

A stable currency would reduce uncertainty, improve access to finance, encourage investment and allow farmers and businesses to plan for long-term productivity improvements.

Agriculture as the Foundation of Industrialisation

Successful economic transformation has always been built on strong agricultural foundations. Countries that have achieved sustained industrial growth did not treat agriculture as a separate rural activity; they integrated it into their wider industrial strategy.

Zimbabwe once followed this model. Agriculture supplied raw materials for manufacturing, generated export earnings and created extensive employment across farming, processing, logistics and retail.

The decline of these linkages resulted in an economy increasingly dependent on exporting raw commodities while importing finished products. This represents a significant loss of economic value because the highest returns are generated not from producing raw materials, but from processing them into higher-value goods.

The future policy objective must therefore be to transform agriculture from a commodity-producing sector into an industrial platform.

International Lessons for Zimbabwe’s Agricultural Transformation

Brazil: From Agricultural Potential to Global Agro-Industrial Power

Brazil demonstrates how agricultural development can become a foundation for industrial competitiveness. Through investment in research, infrastructure, technology and private-sector participation, Brazil transformed itself into one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters.

The country did not achieve success simply by producing more soybeans, sugar or livestock. It developed industries around those commodities, including food processing, biofuels, animal feed and agricultural technology.

The lesson for Zimbabwe is that agricultural success must be measured by the strength of the entire value chain rather than production volumes alone.

Vietnam: Agriculture as the Gateway to Industrial Growth

Vietnam’s economic transformation provides another important example. Once characterised by rural poverty and food insecurity, Vietnam used agricultural reforms, irrigation investment, export-oriented production and market liberalisation to build a more productive economy.

Agricultural growth created the foundation for broader industrialisation, including the expansion of manufacturing sectors such as textiles, electronics and food processing.

Zimbabwe can draw from this experience by using agricultural competitiveness as the foundation for wider economic diversification.

Rwanda: Value Addition and Export Competitiveness

Rwanda demonstrates the importance of moving beyond raw commodity exports. Despite limited natural resources, Rwanda has improved agricultural export performance by focusing on quality, processing, branding and access to international markets.

The lesson is relevant for Zimbabwe, where agricultural commodities must increasingly be processed locally before entering regional and global markets.

Currency Reform and the Agricultural Economy

Agricultural transformation requires a stable macroeconomic foundation.

Farmers, processors and investors make decisions based on future expectations. They invest in irrigation, machinery, livestock improvement, storage facilities and processing capacity because they expect future returns. Currency instability undermines this process by increasing costs, reducing access to affordable finance and discouraging long-term investment.

Zimbabwe’s fragmented currency environment creates challenges throughout the agricultural value chain. Exchange-rate uncertainty affects input prices, equipment purchases, production planning and investment decisions.

A credible single-currency framework, introduced under appropriate economic conditions and supported by monetary discipline, would provide greater economic certainty.

Currency reform should therefore be understood not only as a monetary policy decision but as an agricultural productivity reform.

A stable currency would allow financial institutions to provide longer-term agricultural lending, enable businesses to accurately forecast costs, and encourage investment into agro-processing industries.

Countries that successfully transformed agriculture, including Vietnam, Rwanda and Brazil, combined sector reforms with broader economic stability. Zimbabwe must pursue a similar integrated approach.

Before the Fast Track Land Reform Programme, Zimbabwe’s financial sector exhibited a classic 20/80 Pareto distribution. Approximately 20 percent of borrowers, predominantly large-scale commercial farmers, accounted for nearly 80 percent of the whole financial sector lending. This concentration reflected the banking sector’s preference for well-capitalised commercial enterprises with secure land tenure, established production records and bankable collateral.

Consequently, the Fast Track Land Reform Programme represented a structural inflexion point for Zimbabwe’s financial sector. Before land reform, large-scale commercial agriculture constituted one of the banking industry’s most bankable asset classes, underpinning a substantial proportion of loan books, deposit mobilisation and foreign exchange generation.

The redistribution of agricultural land fundamentally changed the composition of borrowers from a relatively small number of highly capitalised commercial producers to a significantly larger population of small and medium-scale farmers with limited collateral, shorter credit histories and constrained access to formal finance.

This transition disrupted the banking sector’s traditional credit model, reduced the availability of long-term agricultural finance and weakened financial intermediation into the productive economy. The subsequent policy challenge has been to rebuild a modern agricultural finance ecosystem capable of mobilising capital at scale while supporting productivity, value addition and sustainable rural development.

While the model efficiently channelled credit into high-output commercial agriculture, it also created a highly concentrated lending portfolio that became structurally disrupted following land redistribution. The post-reform challenge has therefore not been the land reform itself, but the need to reconstruct an agricultural finance architecture capable of extending sustainable credit to a much larger and more diverse base of farmers while maintaining productivity, financial stability and investment confidence.

The Importance of A Good Yield in Agriculture

Yield is one of the most important indicators of agricultural productivity because it measures the efficiency with which a country converts its available resources—land, water, labour, capital and technology—into economic output. In crop production, yield is typically measured by tonnes produced per hectare, while in livestock systems it reflects output such as meat, milk or wool generated per animal or unit of land.

Improving yield allows a country to produce more food and industrial raw materials without necessarily expanding cultivated land, thereby strengthening food security, increasing farmer incomes, reducing production costs and improving environmental sustainability. Higher agricultural yields also create a stronger foundation for agro-industrial development because they provide reliable supplies of raw materials for processing industries, reduce dependence on imports and improve export competitiveness.

For Zimbabwe, improving agricultural yield must be viewed not only as a farming objective but as a national economic strategy. Higher productivity enables farmers to generate stronger returns, encourages investment in technology and creates the foundation for industries such as textile manufacturing, food processing, leather production and bio-based manufacturing.

However, achieving sustained improvements in yield requires more than improved seed, irrigation and farming techniques; it requires a stable macroeconomic environment that allows farmers, banks and investors to plan over the long term. This is where the importance of a credible domestic single currency becomes critical. A fragmented currency environment creates uncertainty in input pricing, financing costs and investment decisions, making it difficult for farmers and agribusinesses to commit capital towards productivity-enhancing investments such as machinery, irrigation systems, fertiliser, research and modern storage infrastructure.

Countries that have successfully transformed agriculture, including Brazil, Vietnam, the Netherlands and Rwanda, achieved higher yields through a combination of scientific research, infrastructure development, technology adoption, agricultural finance and stable economic institutions. Their experience demonstrates that productivity growth depends on a complete ecosystem where farmers can access affordable finance, businesses can invest confidently and markets operate efficiently.

For Zimbabwe, a stable domestic single currency, supported by disciplined fiscal and monetary management, would provide the economic foundation required to finance agricultural modernisation, reduce transaction costs and encourage long-term investment.

A trusted national currency would allow banks to extend longer-term agricultural lending, enable farmers to accurately plan production costs and help agro-processors establish reliable supply chains. This would create a virtuous cycle where monetary stability supports investment, investment improves yields, higher yields strengthen agro-processing industries, and stronger industries generate exports and economic growth.

Therefore, yield should not be viewed merely as a measure of farm performance; it should be treated as a key national development indicator linking agricultural productivity, industrialisation, currency stability and Zimbabwe’s broader economic transformation agenda.

Rebuilding Zimbabwe’s Agro-Industrial Value Chains

The future of Zimbabwean agriculture depends on rebuilding complete value chains.

Cotton production should support a revived textile industry involving ginning, spinning, weaving, garment manufacturing and export development.

Livestock production should extend beyond beef production into leather processing, footwear manufacturing, meat processing and other downstream industries.

Horticulture should move from exporting fresh produce towards processing, packaging, cold-chain development and branded food exports.

Grain production should support milling, livestock feed manufacturing and industrial food production.

The economic objective should be to capture more value domestically. Every additional stage of processing creates jobs, strengthens exports and reduces dependence on imports.

Financing Agricultural Industrialisation

Agricultural transformation requires a shift from short-term seasonal financing towards long-term investment capital.

Modern agriculture depends on infrastructure-intensive investments such as irrigation systems, storage facilities, renewable energy, logistics networks and processing plants.

Government should encourage partnerships between commercial banks, pension funds, development finance institutions and private investors to create agricultural investment vehicles capable of financing large-scale transformation.

Agricultural financing must move beyond supporting production inputs and begin supporting the creation of productive assets.

Agriculture Capital and Business Planning (Agriculture Marketing Boards)

A credible domestic single currency would also enable Zimbabwe to develop deeper agricultural capital markets by allowing institutions such as Agricultural Marketing Boards to issue agriculture-backed bonds and other treasury securities, supported by the credibility and liquidity framework of the central bank.

These instruments could provide upfront financing to purchase agricultural commodities from farmers, ensuring timely payments while reducing the severe cashflow uncertainty that has historically affected agricultural producers. By converting future agricultural revenues into investable financial instruments, Zimbabwe could mobilise domestic savings, pension funds and institutional capital into productive agriculture.

This would create a more predictable cash flow environment for farmers, strengthen confidence across the agricultural value chain and facilitate long-term capital formation in areas such as irrigation, mechanisation, storage infrastructure and agro-processing.

In essence, a stable domestic currency would not only improve monetary efficiency but also create the financial architecture required to transform agriculture from a subsistence activity into a commercially driven industrial sector.

Digital Agriculture and Data-Driven Decision Making

The future agricultural economy will be driven by information and technology.

Digital platforms, artificial intelligence, satellite monitoring and agricultural analytics can improve productivity, reduce risks and connect farmers to markets.

Zimbabwe should establish a national agricultural intelligence system capable of monitoring production, weather patterns, food stocks, trade flows and market conditions.

Reliable agricultural data would improve government planning, strengthen food security management and provide investors with greater confidence.

Climate Resilience and Sustainable Production

Climate change presents one of the greatest risks to agricultural transformation.

Changing rainfall patterns, droughts and extreme weather events threaten productivity and investment returns.

Zimbabwe must therefore prioritise irrigation development, water conservation, climate-smart farming practices and investment in resilient seed technologies.

Climate resilience is not only an environmental priority; it is essential for maintaining reliable agricultural supply chains that support manufacturing industries.

Strategic Policy Recommendations

Zimbabwe should adopt a National Agro-Industrial Transformation Strategy that integrates agriculture, manufacturing, finance, technology and trade policy.

The country should pursue a disciplined currency reform programme aimed at establishing a credible single-currency environment capable of supporting investment, productivity and financial stability.

Government should prioritise infrastructure investment in irrigation, energy, transport networks and rural industrial zones to reduce production costs.

Agricultural policy should shift from supporting production alone towards building competitive value chains linked to manufacturing and exports.

Financial sector reforms should encourage long-term agricultural lending and investment partnerships.

Research institutions, universities and private companies should collaborate to develop skills in agribusiness, biotechnology, digital agriculture and food processing.

Conclusion: Agriculture as Zimbabwe’s Industrial Renaissance

Zimbabwe’s agricultural challenge is not a shortage of resources. The country possesses significant land, climate diversity, farming expertise and regional market opportunities.

The challenge is building an economic system capable of converting agricultural potential into industrial wealth.

Agriculture must once again become the foundation of national development, but in a modern form: connected to factories, technology, finance and global markets.

A stable currency environment will provide the confidence required for farmers, businesses and investors to commit capital towards long-term transformation.

The ultimate goal should not merely be producing more food. The ambition must be to create an agro-industrial economy where farms supply factories, commodities become manufactured products, and agricultural growth becomes the engine of employment, exports and economic prosperity.

Zimbabwe’s path to industrial recovery begins in agriculture, but its destination must be a modern, competitive and diversified economy.