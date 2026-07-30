Mid-Term Budget Analysis: What Zimbabwe’s Tax Revenue Reveals About the Economy

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s latest Mid-Term Budget paints a revealing picture of the country’s economic structure, highlighting an economy that remains predominantly consumption-driven, heavily dependent on household spending, and characterised by a large informal sector.

Value Added Tax (VAT) remains the cornerstone of Government revenue, accounting for 28% of total tax collections, making it by far the single largest source of Treasury income. The dominance of VAT underscores the extent to which Government finances rely on consumer expenditure rather than income or corporate profitability.

Pay As You Earn (PAYE) contributes 17% of total revenue, cementing formal employment as the second-largest source of tax receipts despite the relatively small size of Zimbabwe’s formal labour market.

Combined, VAT and PAYE generate 45% of Government revenue, indicating that households—through their spending and employment income—shoulder nearly half of the country’s tax burden. The figures suggest that ordinary consumers remain the principal financiers of public expenditure, while corporate taxation and other revenue streams play a comparatively smaller role.

The 11-percentage-point gap between VAT (28%) and PAYE (17%) also provides insight into Zimbabwe’s economic structure. It reflects the country’s extensive informal economy, where millions of individuals operate outside formal payroll systems and therefore contribute little through income tax, yet still generate substantial tax revenue through VAT when purchasing goods and services.

While consumption taxes are relatively easy to collect, excessive dependence on them creates long-term economic risks because they do little to encourage productive investment.

A prominent economist in Harare told The Zimbabwe Mail that consumer spending is an important driver of aggregate demand during economic downturns. However, Keynes also recognised that long-term prosperity depends on sustained investment that expands productive capacity rather than permanent reliance on household expenditure.

Zimbabwe’s revenue structure increasingly reflects an economy that is financing current expenditure through consumption instead of expanding future productive capacity.

Corporate Income Tax accounts for 14% of total revenue, a relatively modest contribution that points to the limited size of the formal corporate sector and the significant volume of economic activity taking place beyond the tax net. It also reflects the challenges of broadening the corporate tax base in an economy where informal enterprises dominate.

Meanwhile, Excise Duty (9%) and Customs Duty (7%) together contribute 16% of total tax revenue, illustrating Treasury’s continued dependence on fuel levies, imported goods and consumption-related taxes. This revenue mix also highlights Zimbabwe’s reliance on imports for consumer and industrial products despite ongoing efforts to promote domestic production and import substitution.

The Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) now contributes just 6% of Government revenue, marking a significant decline from its position as one of Treasury’s fastest-growing tax instruments. The shrinking share suggests that a growing proportion of economic activity is occurring outside the formal financial system, with businesses and consumers increasingly using cash, informal settlement mechanisms or alternative payment channels that fall beyond the reach of the tax.

Analysts in Harare referred to how economic agents respond to incentives. They said businesses increasingly use alternative payment mechanisms. Cash transactions remain widespread. Foreign currency settlements occur outside formal banking channels. Some transactions are conducted entirely within informal trading networks.

Economists refer to this phenomenon as tax substitution behaviour—where economic agents alter their activities to minimise tax exposure without necessarily reducing overall economic activity.

A business executive told The Zimbabwe Mail that informality is not simply about tax avoidance; it reflects the inability of entrepreneurs to convert assets and business activity into productive capital because they remain outside formal legal and financial systems.

Overall, the revenue profile suggests that Zimbabwe’s fiscal position remains underpinned by household consumption rather than business profitability or broad-based formalisation. It also reinforces the need for policies that expand the formal economy, stimulate private sector growth, increase corporate investment and widen the tax base. Over the long term, reducing reliance on consumption taxes while encouraging formal employment and enterprise development will be critical to creating a more resilient and sustainable fiscal framework.