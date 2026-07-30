UEFA members to boycott FIFA competitions in protest at World Cup private investors plan

GENEVA — UEFA member federations agreed Thursday to boycott all FIFA competitions in protest at Gianni Infantino’s plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private equity investors.

“UEFA and its national associations will not participate in FIFA competitions,” the European soccer body said after an urgent online meeting of the 55 members.

The strategy meeting was called to counter FIFA president Infantino’s offer of $20 million to each of its 211 global members that has to be accepted by mid-September.

Infantino’s secret proposal was revealed Tuesday to spin off its commercial operations in a $20 billion operation 20% owned by private investors. The core investor would be a New York investment firm created by Joshua Kushner.

The next FIFA competition is in Europe, the Women’s Under-20 World Cup hosted by Poland from Sept. 5.

Source: AP