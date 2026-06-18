Kenya Moves to Quash Reports of US$2.9 Billion Airport Deal for Chivayo

NAIROBI, Kenya – The Kenyan government has strongly denied reports linking Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his company, IMC, to a proposed multi-billion-dollar expansion of the country’s main international airport, insisting that no contract has been awarded and that the controversial entrepreneur has no involvement in the procurement process.

The denial follows media reports, particularly by Kenya’s The Standard newspaper, alleging that Chivayo’s company was connected to a proposed upgrade of Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), a project that has attracted significant public and political scrutiny.

In a statement issued on behalf of the government, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir dismissed the reports as inaccurate and misleading.

“The company referred to in those reports did not participate in this procurement process as a bidder and has no role, involvement or association whatsoever with this project,” Chirchir said.

He added that the company was not among contractors that submitted bids for the project and was not part of any consortium or joint venture participating in the tender process.

“They also are not part and parcel of the contractors who submitted bids to this tender. Furthermore, all contractors were required to submit a legally binding disclosure of all parties in joint ventures and in none of them is the said entity part of,” the minister said.

The government further criticised sections of the media for what it described as unverified reporting, urging journalists and media organisations to rely on official information.

“We therefore urge the public to rely on official Government communication and verified information. In the same spirit we further caution the media against publishing such unverified information and invite them to retract their false reporting,” Chirchir said.

Cost dispute

The clarification comes amid conflicting figures regarding the value of the proposed airport modernisation programme.

While some reports suggested that the project could be worth as much as US$2.9 billion, Chirchir has maintained that the planned redevelopment would cost substantially less.

Speaking to local media, the minister said the project would not exceed US$1.2 billion, arguing that figures circulating in some reports were exaggerated and did not reflect the government’s actual plans.

The airport upgrade forms part of Kenya’s broader strategy to modernise aviation infrastructure and reinforce Nairobi’s position as East Africa’s leading aviation hub. JKIA serves as one of Africa’s busiest airports and is a critical gateway for trade, tourism and regional connectivity.

Growing public scrutiny

The controversy has emerged against the backdrop of increasing public scrutiny over major government infrastructure projects, particularly those involving foreign investors, public-private partnerships and large procurement contracts.

Opposition politicians and civil society groups have called for greater transparency in the procurement process, arguing that taxpayers deserve full disclosure on the project’s financing structure, ownership arrangements and expected returns.

However, the government insists the process remains ongoing and that no final award has been made.

“The Government remains fully committed to delivering this landmark project in a transparent, competitive and accountable manner, ensuring value for public investment while positioning Kenya to remain the premier aviation hub of East Africa for generations to come,” Chirchir said.

For now, Kenyan authorities maintain that reports linking Chivayo or IMC to the airport project are unfounded, stressing that the procurement process is still underway and that any eventual contract award will be conducted in accordance with Kenya’s public procurement laws.