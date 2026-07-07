Zimbabwe Ruling Party ZANU PF Calls for Dialogue Over South Africa Anti-Immigrant Tensions

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, has called for dialogue and constructive engagement to address growing anti-immigrant tensions in South Africa, saying a diplomatic approach remains the best way of resolving concerns affecting foreign nationals living in the neighbouring country.

The position was outlined by ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who said Zimbabwe respected South Africa’s sovereignty and would not interfere in the country’s internal political and social affairs.

His remarks come amid renewed anti-immigrant protests in parts of South Africa, where foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans, have faced hostility from sections of local communities accusing migrants of contributing to unemployment, crime and pressure on public resources.

Speaking during a press briefing in Harare yesterday, Mutsvangwa said the Zimbabwean government believed that dialogue between relevant stakeholders offered the most effective route towards easing tensions.

“South Africa is still an independent country with its own governance and national jurisdictions. We do not want to seem intrusive in the internal politics of South Africa. We still believe the South African government has the capacity to deal with this situation,” Mutsvangwa said.

He added that Zimbabwe would not impose solutions on South Africa but would engage through appropriate channels if requested by South African authorities or other stakeholders.

“We are only responding at their own volition. We are not trying to be prescriptive,” he said.

However, the call for dialogue has raised questions over whether diplomatic engagement should be accompanied by stronger measures to support Zimbabweans affected by anti-immigrant sentiment, including discussions around repatriation assistance and economic opportunities at home.

Critics argue that while dialogue may help address immediate tensions, Zimbabwe also needs to confront the underlying economic conditions that have forced millions of its citizens to seek opportunities outside the country.

Zimbabwe has experienced significant migration flows to South Africa over several decades, driven largely by economic challenges, unemployment and the search for better livelihoods. South Africa remains one of the largest destinations for Zimbabwean migrants due to geographic proximity, economic size and historical links between the two countries.

The latest tensions come amid wider debates in South Africa over migration, labour markets and the capacity of the state to manage economic pressures affecting local communities.

Zimbabwean authorities have previously maintained that regional cooperation and diplomatic engagement are essential in protecting the interests of citizens living and working abroad while preserving strong bilateral relations with neighbouring countries.

Mutsvangwa said the government would continue monitoring developments while respecting South Africa’s right to manage its own domestic affairs.