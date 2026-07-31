CAB3 and the Global Evolution of Presidential Systems: Why Zimbabwe’s Debate Should Shift from Politics to Constitutional Design

Zimbabwe’s debate over the Constitutional Amendment that now comprises clauses and provisions of the Constitution of Zimbabwe has been dominated by political rhetoric, personalities, and questions of democratic legitimacy. Yet constitutional reform should ultimately be evaluated through the lens of institutional design rather than political sentiment. The central question is not whether Zimbabwe should imitate one constitutional model or another, but whether its institutions can produce political stability, executive accountability and predictable transfers of power.

By Brighton Musonza

Comparative constitutional law demonstrates that no single model of executive government guarantees democracy, economic prosperity or political stability. Rather, outcomes depend on the quality of institutions that regulate executive authority, legislative oversight, judicial independence and electoral legitimacy. Zimbabwe has proceeded with CAB3, and hence, the country’s legislative attention should now turn towards constructing the legal architecture necessary to make the amended constitutional framework effective, transparent and accountable.

The Global Constitutional Landscape

Among the 193 member states of the United Nations, presidential government is not the dominant constitutional model.

Approximately 55 countries operate under a presidential system in which the President serves simultaneously as Head of State and Head of Government and is directly elected by the electorate. Examples include the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Indonesia, Argentina and Zimbabwe.

By contrast, around 85 countries operate parliamentary systems in which executive authority rests primarily with a Prime Minister accountable to Parliament, while the President or monarch performs largely ceremonial or constitutional functions. This model predominates across much of Europe, including Germany, Italy, Ireland, Sweden and the Netherlands, and is also found in countries such as India, Japan and Australia.

A further group of approximately 50 countries have adopted semi-presidential or hybrid constitutional arrangements inspired largely by the French Fifth Republic. These systems combine a directly elected President with a Prime Minister responsible to Parliament. France, Portugal, Finland, Romania, Lithuania and several African states, including Senegal and Cape Verde, illustrate this constitutional model.

Taken together, parliamentary and semi-presidential systems account for roughly two-thirds of the world’s sovereign states. Pure presidential systems therefore represent a constitutional minority rather than the international norm.

Constitutional Design Matters More Than Constitutional Labels

Political discourse often assumes that directly electing a President is inherently more democratic or more effective. Comparative political science offers little support for such a conclusion.

The United States has maintained a presidential system for more than two centuries because it is balanced by exceptionally strong institutions, including an independent judiciary, a powerful Congress, federalism, robust constitutional review and clearly defined checks and balances.

Brazil likewise operates a presidential system, but its democratic consolidation has depended on constitutional courts, coalition politics and institutional mechanisms capable of managing executive-legislative conflict.

Conversely, presidential systems in parts of Latin America and Africa have sometimes experienced democratic erosion, constitutional crises or executive dominance where institutional constraints have been weaker.

Similarly, parliamentary systems have produced some of the world’s most stable democracies. Germany’s Basic Law deliberately strengthened Parliament after the Second World War to prevent excessive executive concentration, while Scandinavian countries consistently rank among the world’s highest-performing democracies in governance, transparency and public trust.

The evidence therefore suggests that constitutional success depends less on whether executive authority originates from direct election or parliamentary selection than on whether institutions effectively constrain power.

Parliament Is Not an Undemocratic Institution

A recurring criticism of parliamentary election of presidents is that it removes democratic participation from citizens. This argument overlooks the constitutional role of representative democracy.

Parliaments derive democratic legitimacy through direct elections. In parliamentary republics such as Germany, Italy, Estonia, Greece and Hungary, executive leadership is either elected directly by Parliament or through parliamentary processes without undermining democratic legitimacy.

South Africa provides a particularly relevant regional example. The President is elected by the National Assembly rather than directly by voters. Yet the constitutional system maintains democratic accountability because Members of Parliament themselves are elected through national elections and remain accountable to the electorate.

The constitutional legitimacy of parliamentary presidential election therefore depends on the transparency, integrity and legal certainty of parliamentary procedures rather than the absence of direct popular voting.

CAB3 Requires Supporting Constitutional Legislation

Zimbabwe has chosen to amend the Constitution; then the legal reform process cannot end with constitutional text.

Modern constitutional systems rely on implementing legislation to operationalise constitutional principles.

Zimbabwe should therefore enact comprehensive legislation governing the parliamentary election of a President. A dedicated Presidential Election by Parliament Act could establish nomination procedures, candidate eligibility requirements, parliamentary voting thresholds, timelines for elections, procedures for resolving disputes and mechanisms for judicial review.

Such legislation would reduce legal uncertainty while enhancing transparency and public confidence in presidential succession.

Countries including Germany and South Africa provide examples where constitutional provisions are supported by detailed legislation and parliamentary rules that regulate executive selection with considerable procedural clarity.

Parliament’s Standing Orders Require Modernisation

Legislation alone would be insufficient without corresponding reform of Parliament’s Standing Orders.

The Standing Orders should provide detailed procedures governing presidential nominations, debate, voting methods, secrecy where appropriate, conflict-of-interest provisions and certification of election results.

Equally important would be clear ethical standards governing presidential conduct during parliamentary elections.

Allegations of bribery, corruption or procedural manipulation should trigger independent investigation under legally prescribed processes rather than political negotiation.

Modern parliamentary democracies increasingly recognise that procedural legitimacy is as important as constitutional legitimacy.

A Presidential Recall Framework Would Strengthen Accountability

Comparative constitutional law distinguishes between impeachment and recall.

Impeachment generally addresses serious constitutional violations or criminal misconduct through extraordinary constitutional procedures.

A statutory Presidential Recall Act could instead establish a clearly defined legal process governing circumstances under which Parliament may remove a sitting President while preserving constitutional stability.

Such legislation could specify objective grounds for recall, including gross misconduct, serious constitutional violations, abuse of office, permanent incapacity or criminal conviction following due process.

To prevent political abuse, any recall mechanism should require supermajority parliamentary support and independent judicial review before removal takes effect.

Countries such as South Korea have demonstrated that robust constitutional procedures can remove presidents through lawful institutional processes rather than extra-constitutional political crises. South Africa’s constitutional jurisprudence has also reinforced parliamentary accountability through judicial interpretation of executive responsibility.

The objective should not be to weaken executive authority but to strengthen constitutional accountability by replacing political discretion with clearly defined legal procedures.

Constitutional Reform Should Focus on Institutions, Not Individuals

Many constitutional debates become personalised around incumbent political leaders.

History suggests this is a mistake.

Constitutions are designed to regulate governments long after current officeholders have left power.

Successful constitutional reform therefore requires legislators, jurists and civil society to examine institutional incentives rather than political personalities.

Whether CAB3 ultimately strengthens Zimbabwe’s constitutional order will depend less on the amendment itself than on the quality of the legislation, parliamentary procedures and judicial safeguards that accompany its implementation.

Conclusion

Comparative constitutional experience demonstrates that there is no universally superior presidential model. Parliamentary, presidential and semi-presidential systems have each succeeded and failed under different political, historical and institutional conditions.

The defining characteristic of successful constitutional systems is not how presidents assume office, but how executive authority is constrained, how succession is regulated and how accountability is maintained.

If Zimbabwe is to realise the objectives of CAB3, the national conversation should move beyond the politics of constitutional amendment towards the more demanding task of institutional design. Enacting a comprehensive Presidential Election by Parliament Act, modernising Parliament’s Standing Orders and establishing a carefully constructed Presidential Recall Act would shift the debate from political contestation to constitutional governance.

Ultimately, constitutional stability is achieved not through public opinion alone but through durable institutions, clear legal rules and a constitutional culture that places the rule of law above transient political interests.