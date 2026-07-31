Zimbabwe Cuts Licensing Costs for Small Power Plants in Major Boost to Private Electricity Investment

HARARE – Zimbabwe has significantly lowered regulatory barriers to private electricity generation following the promulgation of the Electricity (Licensing) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (No. 2) under Statutory Instruments 125 and 126 of 2026, a move expected to accelerate investment in captive power generation, renewable energy projects and industrial self-sufficiency.

The reforms, announced alongside the 2026 Mid-Term Budget Review, remove licensing requirements for commercial power plants with a generating capacity of up to 10 megawatts (MW), while also exempting companies generating electricity solely for their own consumption from obtaining generation licences.

Energy analysts say the changes represent one of the most significant regulatory reforms in Zimbabwe’s electricity sector in years and could unlock millions of dollars in private investment as businesses seek alternatives to an overstretched national grid.

Small Power Projects No Longer Require Generation Licences

Under the new regulations, investors developing commercial grid-connected or off-grid power plants with capacities of up to 10MW will no longer pay generation licence fees.

Developers are now required to pay only a US$20 licence application fee, dramatically reducing the upfront regulatory costs of establishing smaller electricity projects.

Previously, licensing fees for renewable energy projects varied by technology and capacity, with developers paying several thousand dollars before construction could begin. Small hydro projects, for example, previously attracted licence fees approaching US$7,000, while other renewable technologies also faced substantial regulatory charges.

The reforms are expected to improve project economics, particularly for independent power producers targeting commercial and industrial customers.

Mines, Farms and Factories Receive Major Relief

Perhaps the most significant reform applies to businesses generating electricity exclusively for their own operations.

Mining companies, manufacturing firms, commercial farms, shopping centres, hospitals and universities installing captive power plants will no longer require generation licences regardless of the technology employed.

Instead, investors will simply register their projects with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) before construction begins and notify the regulator once the facilities become operational.

Industry observers say the simplified registration process could substantially reduce project approval times while lowering compliance costs for businesses increasingly investing in energy security.

Zimbabwe’s mining sector, which has become one of the country’s largest private investors in solar power and thermal generation, is expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries.

Large Projects Continue to Face Licensing Requirements

The deregulation does not extend to larger commercial power stations.

Projects exceeding 10MW will continue to require full generation licences, with fees determined according to generating technology and installed capacity.

Under the amended regulations, licence charges remain technology-specific for larger renewable energy projects, reflecting differences in generation efficiency and capacity factors.

The approach preserves regulatory oversight of utility-scale generation while encouraging faster investment in smaller distributed energy projects.

Strengthening Zimbabwe’s Energy Transition

The reforms come as Zimbabwe continues pursuing greater private-sector participation in electricity generation to address persistent power shortages and support industrial growth.

Electricity demand has continued rising as mining, manufacturing and agriculture expand production, placing increasing pressure on the national grid.

Government has identified independent power producers (IPPs), captive generation and renewable energy as essential components of its long-term energy strategy.

By lowering regulatory costs, policymakers hope to encourage businesses to invest directly in their own energy infrastructure while reducing dependence on public electricity supplies.

Business Community Welcomes the Reforms

Energy economist Dr. Gift Maringwa said the regulatory changes send an important signal that government is beginning to remove non-financial barriers to private infrastructure investment.

“For many investors, licensing costs were never the largest expense, but they symbolised unnecessary regulatory friction. Simplifying approvals improves the ease of doing business and makes smaller projects commercially more attractive, particularly for manufacturers and mining companies that require reliable electricity,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive Christopher Mugaga said the reforms should improve business confidence, particularly among companies considering investments in renewable energy.

“Reliable electricity has become a competitive advantage. Many businesses have delayed expansion because of power uncertainty. Reducing regulatory costs and simplifying approvals lowers investment risk and should encourage more companies to invest in captive generation,” Mugaga said.

An independent renewable energy consultant said the reforms reflect an international shift towards decentralised electricity generation.

“Around the world, governments are encouraging distributed energy systems rather than relying solely on centralised generation. Zimbabwe is moving in that direction by making it easier for businesses to become energy producers rather than simply electricity consumers,” the consultant said.

Lessons from Regional Markets

Zimbabwe’s reforms mirror policy changes introduced across Africa as governments seek to mobilise private capital into electricity generation.

South Africa has progressively relaxed licensing requirements for embedded generation, triggering billions of rand in private investment from mining houses, manufacturers and commercial property developers seeking energy independence.

Nigeria has similarly expanded opportunities for decentralised electricity generation, while Kenya has encouraged greater participation by independent power producers to diversify electricity supply.

Across these markets, regulatory simplification has become an important tool for accelerating investment without increasing public expenditure.

Investment Opportunities Expected to Expand

Industry analysts believe the reforms could stimulate investment across multiple sectors.

Mining companies are expected to accelerate solar and hybrid power projects to reduce diesel costs and improve operational reliability. Commercial farmers may increasingly install solar-powered irrigation systems, while manufacturers are likely to expand captive generation to reduce production interruptions.

Property developers, industrial parks and commercial real estate operators may also find smaller embedded generation projects more financially attractive following the removal of licensing fees.

Renewable energy developers are expected to benefit from a larger pipeline of projects as regulatory compliance costs decline.

A Positive Signal for Investors

The post-budget regulatory reforms reinforce Zimbabwe’s broader objective of attracting greater private investment into strategic infrastructure while reducing administrative barriers to doing business.

Although larger utility-scale projects will continue to require formal licensing and regulatory oversight, the removal of licensing requirements for projects below 10MW represents a significant shift in policy.

For businesses grappling with energy security, rising operating costs and expanding electricity demand, the reforms could substantially improve the commercial case for investing in captive power generation.

If complemented by faster grid connection approvals, predictable electricity market rules and continued investment in transmission infrastructure, the new regulations have the potential to accelerate Zimbabwe’s transition towards a more decentralised, resilient and investment-driven electricity sector.