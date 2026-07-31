Mid-Term Budget Analysis: Presidential Spending Surges as Health, Agriculture and Social Services Lag Behind

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s 2026 Mid-Term Budget Statement reveals a government that remains fiscally disciplined at the aggregate level but increasingly uneven in the allocation and execution of public expenditure. While Treasury collected ZiG137.8 billion in revenue during the first half of the year and spent ZiG123.6 billion—less than half of the approved annual budget—the distribution of expenditure raises important questions about spending priorities, execution capacity and the government’s long-term development strategy.

The figures suggest that Zimbabwe is maintaining overall fiscal prudence, with expenditure amounting to around 45 percent of the approved annual budget by June. However, beneath those encouraging headline numbers lies a striking divergence between ministries that have exhausted or exceeded their annual allocations and those responsible for delivering social services and productive sectors that remain significantly underfunded halfway through the fiscal year.

Presidency Emerges as Government’s Largest Relative Spender

Perhaps the most striking feature of the mid-year expenditure report is the spending pattern of the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

By the end of June, the OPC had spent ZiG17.18 billion against an approved annual allocation of ZiG12.02 billion, representing budget utilisation of 143 percent. In effect, the office exhausted its full-year budget six months into the fiscal year and overshot it by more than 40 percent.

In absolute terms, the OPC spent almost ZiG7.7 billion more than the Ministry of Health and Child Care despite health being responsible for hospitals, medicines, disease control, maternal healthcare and public health infrastructure.

Such expenditure is likely to attract parliamentary scrutiny during the budget review process, particularly given the pressure on public finances and growing demands from essential service sectors.

Health Spending Raises Questions About Budget Execution

Health received Zimbabwe’s second-largest budget allocation at ZiG28.94 billion, yet only ZiG9.5 billion had been spent by June.

This represents budget utilisation of just 33 percent.

On paper, this reflects fiscal restraint. However, from an economic perspective, it may also indicate delays in procurement, project implementation or weaknesses in public financial management.

Health expenditure is generally regarded as productive investment because healthier populations improve labour productivity, reduce long-term healthcare costs and strengthen human capital.

If spending remains significantly below target, concerns may emerge over whether hospitals, clinics and medical procurement programmes will be able to achieve planned outcomes before year-end.

Transport Continues to Dominate Capital Investment

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development became the second ministry to exceed its annual allocation.

By June it had spent ZiG5.05 billion against an approved budget of ZiG4.66 billion, equivalent to 108 percent utilisation.

Unlike administrative expenditure, transport spending typically reflects investment in roads, bridges and other infrastructure that can stimulate economic growth through improved logistics, lower business costs and greater connectivity.

Infrastructure investment often carries one of the highest fiscal multipliers because it creates employment while improving long-term productivity.

The challenge for policymakers will be ensuring that projects completed under accelerated expenditure deliver measurable economic returns rather than merely increasing construction activity.

Agriculture Spending Reflects Seasonal Patterns

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development utilised 47 percent of its annual allocation after spending ZiG12.69 billion from an approved ZiG26.82 billion.

Agricultural expenditure is naturally seasonal, with significant outlays concentrated around input support programmes, irrigation development and grain procurement.

Given agriculture’s contribution to food security, export earnings and rural incomes, spending is expected to accelerate during the second half of the year.

Finance Ministry Maintains Strong Budget Execution

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion spent ZiG17.68 billion from an allocation of ZiG25.72 billion, representing 69 percent utilisation.

As Treasury oversees debt servicing, transfers, contingency financing and broader fiscal operations, relatively higher execution rates are expected.

Its expenditure reflects the operational demands of managing macroeconomic stability while financing government programmes across multiple sectors.

Social Protection Remains Surprisingly Low

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare recorded one of the lowest execution rates in government.

Only ZiG1.04 billion had been spent from a budget of ZiG12.72 billion, representing just 8 percent utilisation.

For a ministry responsible for social protection programmes, pensions, labour administration and vulnerable households, the low spending level may raise concerns about programme implementation.

At a time when many households continue to face cost-of-living pressures, delayed social expenditure risks reducing the effectiveness of government safety nets.

Mining and Industry Spending Remains Modest

The productive sectors that government frequently identifies as engines of economic transformation also recorded relatively low budget execution.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development spent only 10 percent of its allocation, while Industry and Commerce utilised 41 percent.

Mining remains Zimbabwe’s largest export earner, while industrialisation is central to government policy on import substitution and value addition.

Limited public investment in these sectors may constrain efforts to accelerate industrial competitiveness unless private sector investment fills the gap.

Parliament and Oversight Institutions Underutilised

Parliament spent only 19 percent of its annual allocation by June, while the Office of the Auditor-General utilised just 14 percent.

Strong legislative oversight and public auditing are essential pillars of fiscal accountability.

Persistent underfunding or delayed expenditure could weaken Parliament’s ability to scrutinise public spending and reduce the Auditor-General’s capacity to strengthen transparency across government.

What the Numbers Say About Government Priorities

Taken together, the expenditure profile illustrates a government prioritising executive administration and infrastructure investment while social sectors, oversight institutions and productive ministries record comparatively slower execution.

Economically, this suggests a preference for maintaining political administration and visible capital projects while postponing expenditure in areas where implementation challenges may be greater.

Whether this represents deliberate fiscal sequencing or weaknesses in budget execution will become clearer during the second half of the financial year.

Business Implications

For investors, the figures present mixed signals.

The government’s ability to collect revenue while keeping overall expenditure below budget supports macroeconomic stability and reduces the likelihood of excessive fiscal deficits.

However, uneven execution across ministries creates uncertainty for contractors, suppliers and businesses dependent on government procurement.

Infrastructure firms may benefit from accelerated transport spending, while healthcare suppliers, mining service companies and businesses operating in social programmes may experience delayed procurement opportunities.

The data also reinforce the importance of execution quality rather than budget announcements alone. Large appropriations have little economic impact unless they translate into timely spending and completed projects.

The Bigger Fiscal Picture

Zimbabwe’s first-half fiscal performance demonstrates continued commitment to expenditure control, an important factor in preserving currency stability and containing inflationary pressures.

Nevertheless, fiscal credibility depends not only on spending less but on spending effectively.

The contrast between ministries that have already exceeded their annual budgets and those that have utilised less than one-third of their allocations raises legitimate questions about planning, prioritisation and implementation.

As the government enters the second half of the fiscal year, Treasury faces the difficult task of balancing fiscal discipline with the need to accelerate expenditure in health, agriculture, mining and social protection while ensuring that overspending in other areas does not undermine broader macroeconomic stability.

Ultimately, the success of the 2026 Budget will be judged not by how much government spent, but by whether public expenditure translated into stronger economic growth, better public services, higher productivity and improved living standards for Zimbabweans.