Nurses announce Zimbabwe-wide strike over pay dispute

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) has announced a nationwide three-day strike beginning next Monday after Government failed to implement a promised salary increase for health workers.

The industrial action follows what nurses describe as an inadequate April salary adjustment of about US$30, which fell far short of earlier expectations of a monthly salary in the region of US$600.

ZINA had initially issued a 14-day notice to Government through the Health Service Commission (HSC), but suspended immediate action after engagements in which authorities reportedly pledged a substantial salary review.

However, nurses say the actual April adjustments did not reflect those commitments, prompting renewed strike action after a fresh 48-hour notice.

Speaking after addressing nurses at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, ZINA president Enock Dongo said Government had engaged unions but failed to make a meaningful offer.

“Government is responding well in terms of inviting us to the table… But the unfortunate part is that there is no meaningful offer that has been given,” he said.

He said nurses had expected a significantly higher adjustment following earlier discussions, but instead received increases largely in local currency.

Dongo said the delay in industrial action was meant to allow legal processes and further negotiations, but warned that patience was running out.

“The nurses wanted to go on strike… but we decided to move it to Monday to give the legal process a chance,” he said.

He added that the US$30 increment varied across employees and was not paid in hard currency, deepening dissatisfaction among health workers.

While acknowledging the potential risks to patients, Dongo said the strike was a last resort after prolonged grievances over pay and working conditions.

“When the nurses are on strike, people die. That is the truth,” he said, warning that the disruption could severely affect public hospitals that many Zimbabweans rely on for care.

He urged Government to act urgently to avert a shutdown of critical health services and prevent loss of life.

Source – Health Times