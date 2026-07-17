R. Kelly Seeks Trump Clemency in Bid to Cut Short 30-Year Prison Sentence

CHICAGO – Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly has formally appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump for clemency, seeking to have his 30-year federal prison sentence commuted as his legal team claims the jailed musician faces serious threats to his safety behind bars.

According to U.S. media reports, Kelly’s attorneys have submitted a formal clemency petition to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, marking the first time the singer has pursued relief through the official presidential pardon process.

The petition comes after a series of unsuccessful legal attempts to secure Kelly’s release, including requests for a new trial, bond and emergency release, all of which were rejected by the courts. The U.S. Supreme Court also declined to intervene in his case.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is serving a 30-year sentence handed down in New York in 2021 after being convicted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He is also serving a separate federal sentence from Chicago following his conviction on child pornography-related offences.

Federal prosecutors successfully argued that the Grammy Award-winning singer orchestrated a years-long scheme to sexually exploit women and underage girls, crimes that ended one of the most successful careers in contemporary R&B music.

Without presidential intervention or another successful legal challenge, Kelly is expected to remain incarcerated until 2045, when he will be nearly 79 years old.

His latest appeal centres not only on his request for clemency but also on allegations that his life is at risk inside a federal prison in North Carolina.

Kelly’s legal team claims prison officials failed to protect him from credible threats and alleges he was the target of a murder plot involving members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang. His lawyers further allege that he was placed in solitary confinement and suffered a medication overdose that resulted in blood clots requiring emergency surgery.

They say the allegations are supported by a declaration from an alleged Aryan Brotherhood leader.

Federal prosecutors have strongly rejected those claims, describing them as baseless and accusing Kelly of attempting to cast himself as the victim rather than accepting responsibility for the crimes that led to his conviction.

The clemency request arrives as President Trump has exercised his constitutional pardon powers in several high-profile cases during his current term, prompting Kelly’s legal team to argue that their client deserves similar consideration.

Legal observers note, however, that a clemency petition does not overturn a conviction. Instead, a presidential commutation would reduce or end Kelly’s prison sentence while leaving his convictions intact.

Kelly’s attorney, Beau Brindley, has previously argued that the singer does not have the luxury of waiting for lengthy court proceedings, insisting that presidential clemency represents his client’s best remaining avenue for securing an early release.

Whether the White House will act on the request remains uncertain, with the clemency petition now awaiting review through the Department of Justice before any potential presidential decision.