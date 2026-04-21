Black Coffee draws 20,000 fans to iconic Mexico show

South African Afro-house DJ Black Coffee has once again cemented his global status after delivering a historic sold-out performance in Mexico, with an estimated 20,000 fans gathering near the world-famous Teotihuacán Pyramids.

The Grammy-winning producer, born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, set social media alight after visuals from the show began trending.

From breathtaking drone displays lighting up the night sky to hot air balloons floating above revellers, the spectacle left many online users experiencing serious FOMO (fear of missing out).

Following his electrifying set, Black Coffee took to the social media platform X to reflect on the moment.

“Magical night/morning at the Mexican Pyramids, next stop Washington DC,” he said.

Netizens were quick to celebrate the DJ’s achievement, flooding timelines with praise.

@chefscott_ said: “@realblackcoffee is a constant reminder that we shouldn’t look far when we look for inspiration.”

@luniko82 said: “Thank you for representing us well, brother, on global stages.”

@Mnca_mnce said: “No wonder Grootman is a billionaire.. He’s pulling more crowds than soccer derbies at probably 10 times the cost of a soccer ticket.”

While @Qthobs said: “Yah, no. This is another level of superstardom. That iconic image display is legendary.”

Black Coffee Saturdays at Hï Ibiza returns

Riding high on his continued international success, Black Coffee has also announced an impressive line-up of global and South African DJs for his upcoming residency, Black Coffee Saturdays, hosted at Hï Ibiza.

The announcement was made via his social media platforms in collaboration with the venue’s official Instagram page.

“Black Coffee Saturdays” refers to the celebrated DJ’s eighth annual summer residency, set to run from May 2 to October 3.

The weekly event remains one of the world’s premier house music experiences, with Black Coffee delivering his signature Afropolitan sound in the main Theatre.

Showcasing South African talent on the global stage

Beyond his own success, Black Coffee continues to elevate South Africa’s presence in the global dance music scene.

His curated line-up features a strong contingent of local talent, including DJ Maphorisa, Shimza, Kabza De Small, DJ Kabila, DJ Merlon, DJ Kent, FKA Mash, Kasango, Shoba and SONA.

This carefully curated roster underscores South Africa’s growing dominance in electronic and dance music worldwide as he continues to open doors for homegrown talent on some of the biggest stages.