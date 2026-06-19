Zimbabwe lithium sector faces refinery bottleneck as miners push to delay 2027 export ban

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s rapidly expanding lithium sector is entering a critical policy test as miners push for more time to build domestic processing plants ahead of a scheduled export ban on lithium concentrates in 2027.

According to Business Insider Africa, in a report headlined “Africa’s top lithium producer faces refinery bottleneck as miners seek more time before export ban”, industry players say the country’s ambitions to localise value addition are colliding with the practical limits of project timelines and infrastructure readiness.

Lithium producers are now appealing to authorities to extend the January 2027 deadline, arguing that several key processing facilities are still under construction and will not be operational in time. The request was reportedly raised by the Lithium Producers’ Association during a mining conference in Victoria Falls, where executives warned that an abrupt ban could disrupt investment planning and production stability.

At the centre of the debate is Zimbabwe’s broader industrial policy shift aimed at moving the country away from raw mineral exports towards higher-value processing. The government has already banned exports of raw lithium ore and subsequently tightened controls on lithium concentrate shipments through quotas, taxes, and stricter licensing conditions.

The planned 2027 ban on lithium concentrate exports represents the most significant step yet in that strategy. Officials argue it is designed to ensure more of the value chain—from refining to battery-grade chemical production—remains within Zimbabwe rather than being captured abroad.

However, industry data suggests the domestic processing ecosystem is still in its early stages. Of the multiple large-scale projects announced in recent years, only one lithium sulphate facility—developed by China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt—is currently operational. Other major developments, including projects linked to Sinomine’s Bikita Minerals, Yahua’s Kamativi operations, and the state-owned Sandawana mine, remain under construction or in feasibility phases.

Lithium sulphate is a key intermediate product used in producing battery-grade lithium compounds such as lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate, which are essential inputs for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

The sector’s concerns come after a period of regulatory tightening. Earlier in the year, authorities temporarily suspended exports of raw minerals and lithium concentrates over concerns about leakage and export irregularities, before later reintroducing controlled quotas. While the measures are aimed at strengthening oversight, miners argue they have also added uncertainty to an already capital-intensive industry.

Despite operational challenges, Zimbabwe’s lithium output has continued to grow. In 2025, the country exported about 1.128 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. However, export earnings remained broadly flat at roughly $513.8 million, as falling global lithium prices offset higher volumes.

The trade pattern underscores the government’s long-standing argument that exporting unprocessed minerals limits revenue potential and industrial development. Zimbabwe shipped approximately 1.13 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate to China last year, accounting for an estimated 15% of Chinese imports of the material, reinforcing the country’s strategic importance in global battery supply chains.

Chinese firms, including Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Sinomine, Yahua Group, Chengxin Lithium Group, and Tsingshan, have collectively invested billions of dollars into Zimbabwe’s lithium sector, transforming it into one of Africa’s most significant emerging producers of battery minerals.

Still, the pace of downstream development has lagged behind extraction growth. Industry executives estimate that if planned processing capacity is fully realised, Zimbabwe could produce up to 344,000 tonnes of lithium sulphate annually by 2030, positioning the country as a more integrated player in the global electric vehicle supply chain.

For now, the government faces a policy balancing act: enforcing its industrialisation agenda while ensuring that investment momentum in one of its most strategically important mineral sectors is not disrupted.