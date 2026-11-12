Delta Corporation Revenue Rises 18% to US$607.5m in 2026

HARARE — Delta Corporation recorded an 18% increase in revenue to US$607.5 million for the six months ended 30 September 2026, reflecting stronger demand across its principal beverage categories and continued expansion in Zimbabwe’s consumer market.

The country’s largest beverages manufacturer reported revenue growth from US$514.2 million in the comparable period last year. Operating income increased by 13% to US$112.15 million, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also rose 13% to US$126.82 million.

Profit for the period increased by 6.7% to US$80.07 million, compared with US$75.06 million a year earlier. Headline earnings per share rose 15% to 5.91 US cents, while basic attributable earnings per share increased 4% to 5.92 US cents. The board declared an interim dividend of 2.40 US cents per share, a 20% increase on the previous year’s 2 US cents.

The volume performance points to a broad-based recovery in beverage consumption. Lager beer sales increased 13% to 1.749 million hectolitres, while Zimbabwe’s sorghum beer volumes rose 19% to 2.672 million hectolitres. Non-alcoholic beverage volumes grew 5% to 1.606 million hectolitres.

The performance of sorghum beer is particularly notable because it suggests that demand growth is not confined to premium products. The category’s expansion, alongside increased lager sales, indicates activity across different consumer segments, although the figures alone do not establish how much growth came from higher household incomes, increased consumption frequency or changes in market share.

Delta’s results also offer an insight into the changing structure of Zimbabwe’s operating economy. US-dollar-denominated sales accounted for 97% of the group’s gross sales contribution, up from 92% in the same period last year. This reflects the continued importance of foreign currency in formal retail and manufacturing transactions, even as authorities pursue greater domestic currency stability.

The wider economic environment has become more supportive of business planning. The International Monetary Fund reported that Zimbabwe’s annual ZiG inflation was 3.7% in September 2026, while the exchange rate remained broadly stable. It projected economic growth of 5% for 2026, although it warned that drought-related risks could slow growth to 3.5% in 2027.

For manufacturers such as Delta, a more predictable price and exchange-rate environment can improve inventory management, procurement decisions, investment planning and the ability to maintain production. Stability also reduces some of the uncertainty associated with pricing goods, managing working capital and replacing imported machinery and production inputs.

However, the distinction between corporate growth and broad-based economic recovery remains important. The World Bank’s September 2026 Zimbabwe Growth and Jobs Report noted that approximately 80% of the population works in the informal sector, with median earnings of about US$130 a month. It also warned that recent economic growth had not yet translated into widespread improvements in productive employment and household incomes.

That presents a significant question for the consumer goods industry: how sustainable is demand growth when much of the population remains on low and irregular incomes? Delta’s performance demonstrates that a sizeable market exists for established beverage brands, but it should not be interpreted as evidence that household purchasing power has recovered across the economy.

The company’s financial position nevertheless shows substantial investment activity. Total assets increased to US$691.38 million at 30 September 2026, from US$591.44 million at the end of March. Property, plant and equipment rose to US$241.30 million from US$209.16 million, while cash and cash equivalents increased to US$71.53 million from US$56.77 million.

Cash generated from operations reached US$131.53 million, compared with US$99.06 million in the previous comparable period. Net cash from operating activities increased to US$104.96 million from US$94.20 million. Capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment totalled approximately US$47.23 million, more than double the US$20.53 million recorded in the corresponding period last year. This included US$37.35 million directed towards expansion projects.

The investment programme is economically significant because manufacturing growth depends not only on consumer demand but also on productive capacity, reliable infrastructure, distribution networks and the ability to source equipment and inputs. Capital expenditure by large manufacturers can support domestic suppliers, transport operators, agricultural value chains and employment, extending the benefits of corporate investment beyond the company itself.

Delta also remains a major contributor to public finances. It paid US$193.25 million in taxes in Zimbabwe during the six months, representing a 31% increase from US$147.52 million in the previous year. The figure highlights the importance of large formal-sector companies to revenue mobilisation at a time when Government needs resources to finance infrastructure and public services.

Nevertheless, the group continues to face a significant tax dispute. Delta disclosed that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority had raised additional foreign-currency-denominated income tax, VAT, interest and penalties assessments of approximately US$97 million against its Zimbabwean businesses for the 2019–2024 period. The company had paid US$22.8 million towards the assessments by 30 September 2026, while disputing aspects of their calculation, allocation and currency treatment. Some matters remain before the relevant courts, and the board said it could not estimate the final outcome or timing of resolution.

The dispute illustrates the importance of predictable tax administration in an economy seeking to attract long-term investment. Businesses need clarity on how historical transactions, foreign-currency obligations and local-currency payments are treated, particularly following major monetary and exchange-rate changes. Equally, Government requires a credible and consistent tax framework that protects revenue without creating uncertainty over legitimate business liabilities.

The Zimbabwe Mail business desk’s assessment is that Delta’s half-year results provide evidence of resilience in Zimbabwe’s formal consumer economy, supported by greater currency stability, rising sales volumes and investment in productive capacity. But the broader test for the economy is whether this corporate momentum can translate into stronger household incomes, formal employment, local industrial supply chains and sustainable growth beyond a relatively small group of large companies.

Zimbabwe’s economic recovery will ultimately be judged not simply by the revenue growth of its leading businesses, but by how effectively investment and macroeconomic stability expand productive employment and improve the purchasing power of ordinary households.